Jack Hughes Injury History: Timeline, Surgeries, Recovery & Current Status

Jack Hughes’ Olympic dream hung in the balance. He was doubtful for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics. Ahead of the storied event, Hughes missed a few games for the New Jersey Devils. Along with Team USA missing a key piece of their squad, Hughes’ personal dream of playing with his brother was at risk. Fortunately, Hughes recovered in time and was named in the squad. But is Hughes in full flow? Let’s have a look at his injury history, surgeries, and current status for Team USA.

What Injuries Has Jack Hughes Suffered in His Career?

Following is Jack Hughes’ Injury Timeline and its Year-by-Year Breakdown (via Flash score)

From Until Injury Days out Nov 30, 19 Dec 05, 19 Lower-Body Injury 6 Jan 02, 20 Jan 12, 20 Upper-Body Injury 11 Oct 21, 21 Nov 29, 21 Shoulder Injury 40 Feb 07, 22 Feb 12, 22 Illness 6 Apr 04, 22 Sep 27, 22 Injury 177 Feb 08, 23 Feb 17, 23 Upper-Body Injury 10 Nov 05, 23 Nov 17, 23 Shoulder Injury 13 Jan 07, 24 Feb 08, 24 Upper-Body Injury 33 Apr 09, 24 Sep 12, 24 Shoulder Injury 157 Mar 04, 25 Sep 15, 25 Shoulder Injury 196 Nov 15, 25 Dec 21, 25 Finger Injury 37 Jan 31, 26 Feb 09, 26 Lower-Body Injury 10

Did Jack Hughes Undergo Surgery for Any Injuries?

Jack Hughes had to undergo shoulder surgery earlier in 2025. The 23-year-old center tripped into the end boards during a breakout while short-handed in the loss to the Vegas Golden Knights

“Following a review of the imaging and subsequent conversations with Jack, his family, representatives, and the Devils’ medical and athletic care staffs, it was determined that Jack would proceed with shoulder surgery.” The statement said. “He underwent the successful procedure earlier today, which was performed by Dr. Peter Millett at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado.” After recovering from his shoulder injury, he played 17 NHL games, scoring 12 goals and assisting 24. He scored 1.0 goals/60 minutes while assisting 1.9, which is a slight drop from 1.3 goals/60 and 2.0 assists/60 in 2024-25.

Later in the year, Hughes injured his finger in a “freak accident away from the ice. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that Hughes cut his hand at the dinner. The Hockey News’ Kristy Flannery later reported that Hughes had leaned on a glass during the dinner, and it broke, leading him to cut his hand.

“New Jersey Devils C Jack Hughes underwent successful surgery on his finger. The procedure was performed by Dr. Robert Hotchkiss at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. The expected return to play timeline is eight weeks, and he will be re-evaluated at the six-week mark,” the statement regarding his finger surgery said.

What Is Jack Hughes’s Current Injury Status?

Jack Hughes has recovered from his finger injury and a minor lower-body injury to return for Team USA at the Olympics. He showed no signs of injury during a brisk, 30-minute practice at Santagiulia Arena ahead of the grand event and assisted two in the opening game against Latvia. “Feel good. Feel good,” Jack said. “Body feels in a good spot.”

His brother Quinn Hughes admitted that his hand injury was a freak one. “I mean, injuries are tough,” Quinn said. “And obviously the one with the hand was a freak one, and you just want him to be healthy and want him to, you know, be at his best. Hughes is up and running for Team US, who are aiming for their first Olympic Gold medal since 1980.