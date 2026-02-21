Jack Hughes Sends Bold Message After Leading Team USA Into Winter Olympics Final: “Know the Player I’m”

The quarterfinal against Sweden left fans feeling there were cracks in this USA side, as they scraped through a 2–1 overtime win. This time, however, they left nothing to chance. The Americans routed Slovakia 6–2, with two goals from the impressive Jack Hughes, taking his tally to three goals in the campaign. With another big night behind him, Hughes emphasized the confidence that has helped him navigate injuries and expectations, sending a clear message to Canada ahead of the final.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’ve felt all the way back the last bunch of years,” Hughes said. “I don’t know, I’ve had a lot of injuries, but I’m a hockey player. I think I’ve been playing well. I know everyone doesn’t watch the #NJDevils every single night, but I love where I’m at, and I’ve always believed in myself. I know the player I am.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hughes has had a tough time staying fit over the past few years. Initially, it was just minor injuries listed as lower and upper body. Then came the major one on his shoulder. Hughes had to undergo surgery, and months after regaining fitness, he suffered that freak injury to his finger. Reportedly, Hughes leaned on a glass during the dinner, and it broke, leading him to cut his hand. A surgery followed.

Initially, he was doubtful about the Olympics, but eventually recovered in time. His fitness was not the only concern for Hughes coming into this tournament. Usually, for the New Jersey Devils, he has been a center, but for the USA, he has had to adapt. Now playing more frequently on the left wing, he has thrived regardless.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I believe in myself more than anyone,” Hughes said. “Wherever I was slotted coming into this thing, I knew I was going to play well. I am happy to be contributing and am happy that we have a chance at a gold medal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Along with the 3 goals, Hughes is third in the assist charts with 6 assists. His total point of 9 is the highest on the team and 9th in the tournament. Naturally, having Hughes on the ice is incredibly advantageous for Team USA, as his +/- of +7 is 7th in the tournament and highest on the team. After a successful group stage and an incredible semifinal game, Hughes is pumped up for the much-awaited gold medal game against Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jack Hughes makes feelings clear on USA–Canada dream final

Admittedly, the two semifinals have offered us a glimpse of which team is better. Canada won 3-2 in the earlier semifinal, rallying from a 2-0 deficit to beat Finland. The Canadians played without injured captain Sidney Crosby. On the other hand, Team USA, without Tage Thompson, blew out Slovakia. Heading into the gold medal game, Jack Hughes is pumped up to face their archrivals.

“I think that like all of us, you know, when we lay in bed, close our eyes, think about gold medal game, we think about USA versus Canada, so we know we had a lot of work to do to get to this point and we didn’t overlook anyone,” he said. “But this is the game we’re looking forward to and I’m sure they can say the same thing, but USA Canada, this is what you want.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even with the immediate history favoring the U.S., there is a lot more to this final. Canada had beaten the USA in last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off final and won their meetings in the 2002 and 2010 gold medal games. Team USA has not played in a gold medal game since 2010. In the first Winter Olympics since 2014 to feature NHL stars, both the Canadian and U.S. rosters are packed with NHL players.

A win here would mark the first time in history that both the U.S. men’s and women’s hockey teams won gold at the same Olympics, with the women’s team having secured gold in a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory over Canada. The pressure is immense. So, will Team USA secure its first gold since the ‘Miracle on Ice’?