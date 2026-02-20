Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Leerdam Breaks Down Barriers With Tears After Olympic Gold Medal

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan have been overflowing with emotion. The Games have witnessed both ecstasy and dismay across several events. One such moment came when Dutch speedskater Jutta Leerdam broke down in tears after securing the elusive gold medal in the women’s 1,000 meters speed skating event on February 9. But there was more to the story.

The 27-year-old Dutch speedskater couldn’t hold back her tears after she clocked 1:12.31 to set a new Olympic record and leapfrogged her compatriot Femke Kok, who took home the silver medal. Mascara ran down her face, but Leerdam was the least bothered about it in that moment. The photo immediately went viral on social media, and on Thursday, she explained the powerful story behind it.

“For me, this picture captured everything my Olympics stood for,” Leerdam wrote. “This moment proves you don’t have to become less of yourself to achieve something great. That your looks don’t define you as a person or as an athlete. That if you work hard and stay determined, it will all come together.

“It’s so ironic because my winged eyeliner and make-up are something I’ve been judged for during my whole career, when all it ever did was give me confidence and make me feel feminine and powerful. The pressure I’ve felt, the judgment I’ve dealt with around so many things, the hard work I’ve been putting in for so many years all came together in this moment.

“I never felt the need to prove anything. I did this for me, my younger self, my family, and for all women who don’t want to be put in a box and just want to be their authentic selves. A reminder that you can be soft and strong, disciplined and feminine, all at once. Never let anyone dim your light. ✨ Love love love 🤍.”

In this powerful moment, not only did she win the iconic gold medal at the Winter Olympics, but she also inspired a bunch of young girls who find solace in using makeup while being on ice. It was indeed an ‘iconic’ revelation from Leerdam, as commented by her fiancé, Jake Paul.

However, it was not the only viral moment that went down as Jutta Leerdam bagged the elusive gold medal at the Milano Speed Skating Stadium.

Jutta Leerdam could earn $1 million for her awkward Winter Olympics moment

Leerdam is enjoying a fantastic Winter Olympics in Milan as she additionally bagged the silver in the 500m event. She will be taking home approximately $35,674 for winning the gold, and the sum will only rise because of the silver medal in the other event.

Following her moment in the sun, she did something that absolutely caught everyone off guard. She unzipped her orange and blue racing suit to reveal a Nike sports bra in celebration.

Now, there are rumors that the 27-year-old could secure a $1 million payout from Nike, as many believe this to be a marketing ploy. According to Frederique de Laat, the founder of Branthlete, a sports marketing agency, the Dutch athlete could earn close to a million in a sponsorship deal with Nike.

“With Nike, I suspect you’re looking at a figure of over a million,” she revealed.

The celebration definitely caught Nike’s attention, and it immediately capitalized on the moment by posting about Leerdam with the caption: “When you’re this fast, you don’t ask for permission. @juttaleerdam breaks the Olympic record in the Speed Skating 1000M and wins her first Gold.”

Overall, this was Jutta Leerdam’s first-ever Winter Olympics gold medal. She won the silver medal back in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in the same 1000m event. So it was surely an emotional moment for her, but also for her fiancé, Jake Paul, who bawled his eyes out in the stands and was seen embracing his mother, Pam, and Leerdam’s mother, Monique.