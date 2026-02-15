Jake Paul’s Girlfriend Jutta Leerdam Gets National Recognition After 500M Silver Medal

Jake Paul’s girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam, secured her second medal of these Winter Games in Milan on Sunday. The silver in the women’s 500m speed skating final came six days after her gold medal performance in the 1000m. However, this accolade came with significant recognition.

On X, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof issued a personal statement, congratulating not only Leerdam but also her compatriot Femke Kok for their historic feats at the Winter Olympics. “Incredible! Gold AND silver for the Netherlands in the women’s 500m. Femke Kok makes history and Jutta Leerdam also delivers a performance of real magnitude. Heartfelt congratulations to both of you, hugely deserved!” he wrote, mentioning the excellence of the Dutchwomen.

And the competition? The Milano Speed Skating stadium saw a proper Dutch dominance. Jake Paul’s girlfriend skated in the twelfth pair, setting a formidable target of 37.15 seconds that immediately placed her in the lead and guaranteed the Netherlands a spot on the podium. The crowd just watched; no one came closer to the time until Femke Kok showed up in the final pairing.

She was the same speed skater who was in second place behind Leerdam during the 1000m event. And her eyes were locked on that Olympic gold medal. She crossed the line in an Olympic-record time of 36.49 seconds, which was 0.66 seconds faster than Leerdam’s time.

With this first-place finish, Kok became the first Dutch woman to ever win an Olympic gold medal in the 500m. “So many people expected I would win. And I put myself under a lot of pressure as well. If you always win, then you want to win again. But everything has to be right and I know how difficult that can be,” she said, following the race.

Leerdam also shared a few words following the race, stating, “I’ve been supportive, but I’ve not been able to go to his [Paul’s] past fights because of skating. It would be nice to be there more. He has supported me a lot more and has come to many of my races, so I’m very grateful. Also, my family – I’m just so grateful for the support system around me. It’s amazing.”

The response that Jake Paul’s girlfriend made right after the event clearly shows their strong bond. And it was the YouTuber turned boxer who was drooling over the love of his life’s accolade a few days ago at the Milano Speed Skating stadium.

Jake Paul became the happiest man at the Games following Jutta Leerdam’s Olympic gold

The moment Jutta Leerdam clocked a 1:12.31 to achieve the Olympic record and the gold medal in the women’s 1000m, the broadcast cameras turned towards Jake Paul to capture his emotions live.

His reaction? Tears of joy were flowing through his eyes as he watched his lady love conquer the world with her brilliant performance. And it was long overdue for Leerdam, who wanted this upgrade since the Beijing Games, where she settled for a silver medal in the same competition.

Paul, who has been through her journey to the Olympic gold, wrote on his social media prior to the women’s 1000m, stating, “Today is your day baby. You’ve worked your whole life for this. We all love and support you so much. Go get em champ.”

After the results, he posted again, stating, “Juttttttttttaaaaaaaa. I can’t stop crying. You did it my love. Olympic Gold. God is great and so are you.”

For Leerdam, leaving the Italian ice with two medals and a massive recognition from the Prime Minister of the nation is an accolade of its own.