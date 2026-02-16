Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Leerdam Makes Heartwarming Admission For 6 Million Followers After Olympics Gold Win

World Speed skating, Eisschnelllauf Championships in Hamar Hamar 20250314. Jutta Leerdam and Jake Paul during the World Cup individual distances on skates in the Viking ship hall in Hamar, Norway. Photo: Geir Olsen / NTB Hamar Norway EDITORIAL USE ONLY. RESTRICTED USE FOR BETTING COMPANIES Ref:_SPOS2_bPn99wl4.jpg *** World Speed Skating Championships in Hamar Hamar 20250314 Jutta Leerdam and Jake Paul during the World Cup individual distances on skates in the Viking ship hall in Hamar, Norway Photo Geir Olsen NTB Hamar Norway EDITORIAL USE ONLY RESTRICTED USE FOR BETTING COMPANIES PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxNORxSWExDENxFINxFRAxISL Copyright: xGeirxOlsenx/xNTBx

Jutta Leerdam is not just stacking up medals in this edition of the Olympics. Owing to her incredible performance in Milano Cortina, Leerdam is sure to add to her already existing empire of 6 million followers due to her growing popularity. But Leerdam is not aiming for personal milestones, as she made it clear that she aims for something bigger this time.

“I, of course, have a following on social media. I really would like to inspire as many women and young girls as I can,” said Leerdam, who is also the fiancée of boxer and YouTuber Jake Paul.

Leerdam, who won the women’s 1000m gold in speed skating and a silver medal, just six days after in the 500m final, beamed with confidence following her victory. The Dutch speed skater pointed out that she wanted to make a lot of content online. And this was only because she wanted to reach more and more people and inspire them to take up the sport as a profession.

Moreover, she also felt that connecting with her 6 million followers gives her the much-needed break from her tedious speed skating routine. The Olympian clarified that while most people might think that making videos continuously distracts her and comes up as a hindrance, it is something that she really enjoys.

“I’m already doing it (speed skating) a little bit too much. So then, having something on the side actually really helps me perform better. A lot of people would think maybe it’s like a threat to my career. But it’s not at all,” said Leerdam.

Meanwhile, competing on the big stage, Leerdam was unstoppable. As she geared up for the 1000m race, from the very initial seconds, the Dutch took control. Finishing her race in 1:12:31, she shattered the Olympic record. This was a special occasion for her as back in 2022, the Dutch speed skater missed the gold medal by a whisker and had to be content with a silver.

Furthermore, Leerdam had a hard fall at the Dutch trials back in December 2025. Such an incident cast some significant shadows on her 2026 Winter Olympics berth. Thus, overcoming all the odds to win the gold, the 27-year-old was overcome with emotions. And her Olympic outing became even more special as she received a special shoutout from the Prime Minister.

Dutch PM praises Jutta Leerdam and Femke Kok after historic Milan medals

Securing the second medal from the Milan Olympics, Jutta Leerdam made her nation proud. And after she achieved such a feat, the nation’s leader did not take long to acknowledge her marvelous run at the 2026 Milano Cortina. The Prime Minister of the Netherlands praised the talents of the country and issued a public statement.

Imago second Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands smiling during the medal ceremony after Women s 500m, Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 9, Speed skating, Eisschnelllauf – Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 9, Milano Speed Skating Stadium, February 15, 2026, Milan, Italy.

Dick Schoof, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, made an official post on his X handle and wrote, “Incredible! Gold AND silver for the Netherlands in the women’s 500m. Femke Kok makes history, and Jutta Leerdam also delivers a performance of real magnitude. Heartfelt congratulations to both of you, hugely deserved!”

Prime Minister Schoof not only praised Leerdam but also her teammate Kok. Securing the gold in the 500-meter speed skating, Kok became the first Dutch woman to secure gold in that discipline.

“So many people expected I would win. And I put myself under a lot of pressure as well. If you always win, then you want to win again. But everything has to be right, and I know how difficult that can be,” shared Kok after bagging the impeccable win.