Jordan Chiles Speaks on World Outside Gymnastics Ahead of Post-UCLA Career Decision

One of Jordan Chiles’ last meets for the Bruins became even more memorable with a triumph. They beat No. 10 Stanford in a closely fought contest, led, in part, by Chiles, who produced her first perfect 10 on the bars. She wasn’t perfect, but it was enough for her to fondly reflect on her past ahead of her final home meet.

The 24-year-old has already forgotten about her performance against Stanford and is now focusing on her last home meet with UCLA. And in an interview, Chiles got very reflective as she looked back on her career so far. That includes representing Team USA at the 2021 and 2024 Olympics. But it was Beyoncé sending her a framed vinyl of her “Cowboy Carter” album that really changed things.

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“Every time that I did go into the gym, it was really like, OK, this is your priority. You’re dedicated to this. That just made me realize, like, I am being seen out of my own industry,” Chiles said, as per AP news.

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“It means a lot because, as an athlete, you never know what happens, because we’re always in this small bubble and we never can really see what’s on the outside of that bubble.”

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The gymnast became a global sensation at the 2024 Paris Olympics, thanks in part to her floor routine. Inspired by Beyoncé, Chiles became an icon for many and realised that there’s a world that sees her talent beyond that bubble.

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Back in July 2024, Jordan Chiles got the kind of surprise every fan dreams of. The multiple-time Grammy Award winner Beyoncé sent her a box featuring the Cowboy Carter album cover, but this one was extra special. The cover carried Beyoncé’s signature and a handwritten note wishing the gymnast good luck as she prepared to represent Team USA at the Paris Olympics.

“Congratulations to you queen. I always watch you with pride and admiration,” Beyoncé wrote, before adding, “Thank you for repping us. Good luck to you! All your hard work and sacrifices shine bright.”

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And as if that wasn’t enough, the superstar closed her message with a heart-stealing line: “Praying for you and wishing you the best. Love, your twin, Beyoncé.” No wonder Chiles completely lost it, sharing the moment on her Instagram Story with all the excitement you’d expect: “Ahhhhh!!! I’m screaming right now. Yall Beyoncé sent me this and I’m crying!!!”

Now ahead of her final meet at Pauley Pavilion, Chiles will hope to keep UCLA undefeated when they face No.12 Utah. The two sides have been undefeated since early January, which makes it the perfect way to cap off the 2026 regular season. UCLA is 14-2 (9-0 Big Ten) going into the meet, while No. 12 Utah is 13-3 (6-0 Big Ten).

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Jordan Chiles touches upon her last meet at Pauley Pavilion

Not only that, but the two sides also boast impressive historical records. They have a combined 16 out of the 43 NCAA titles in women’s gymnastics. Yet, Chiles was melancholic ahead of the meet. She admitted that it was going to be tough seeing that arena for the last time as a competitor.

“Seeing the four letters one last time in Pauley for our senior night is definitely going to be bittersweet,” Chiles said as per Daily Bruin. “I don’t think I’m very prepared for it.”

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She won’t be the only one waving goodbye to Pauley Pavilion as a senior, as Madisyn Anyimi and Ciena Alipio will also say their farewells. The trio have spent their NCAA career with Bruins gymnastics and will be hoping to cap off what has been an impressive season for them. Alipio, in particular, has had the time of her life, much like Chiles, in the 2026 season.

She was named the Big Ten Event Specialist of the Week three times and is also the reigning champion on beam after she won the 2025 event with a perfect 10. Together, however, the senior class have won four conference team championships among numerous other honors, including seven Scholastic All-America awards.

For Chiles, on the other hand, her final UCLA home showcase will likely cap off a sensational four-year Bruin career. That includes three NCAA event titles and 17 perfect 10s, six of which came in the 2026 season. But the question remains: what’s next for Jordan Chiles?

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A lot, apparently, as she touched upon her dreams for her own future in the interview, as per AP News. The 24-year-old plans to focus on her non-profit, SHERO Athlete Collective, after her college career is over.

And she won’t stop there with plans to branch out into acting, fashion, and more, plus more gymnastics with Team USA. But for now, Chiles’ focus is on Utah and earning UCLA a chance at their next NCAA title.