Katie Uhlaender Appeals to VP J.D. Vance After Missing Historic Milano Cortina Olympic Games Chance

Skeleton racer Katie Uhlaender has been training for a single moment: her historic sixth Winter Olympics appearance in Milano Cortina. Except her dream was stripped away following a last-minute decision that mathematically eliminated her from the Games even before it started. This left her no choice but to raise the issue with none other than VP J.D. Vance.

As reported by Fox News, Vance, who will lead the American delegation to Milano Cortina, was met with this urgent request, as Uhlaender stated:

“As U.S. Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to meet with the leadership of the International Olympic Committee, I respectfully ask that he stand with me as an Olympian that has represented the United States of America and our values, the USOPC, and the many affected nations in supporting our request to IOC President Kirsty Coventry to use her authority to uphold fairness in Olympic sport by granting a wildcard entry.”

She further continued, “Doing so would protect the integrity of competition and prevent further harm. Such action would send a powerful message to young athletes everywhere: that standing up for ethics and integrity may be difficult, but it matters.”

The entire controversy stems from a decision by Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS).

The Canadian national committee chose to withdraw four of its athletes just before the final qualifier at Lake Placid. This was the North American Skeleton Cup, where Uhlaender secured her victory and seemingly locked her spot in the Olympic Games.

However, under International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) rules, the reduced the field size following the Canadian withdrawals, automatically reduced the number of ranking points that could be acquired from the race.

Imago Credits – Instagram / @kateu11

As a result, Uhlaender’s efforts fell just short, as she could no longer mathematically qualify for the Milano Cortina Olympic Games. Some, including Uhlaender believed Canada was deliberately hindering its competition, though Canada has claimed the move was purely about fitness concerns.

“It hurt all of us. So, when I turned, and I looked at these young women, because I’m a senior I’ve been to five Olympics, this would be my sixth. So, some of these girls are trying to make their first, and they’re young … so I thought it was my duty as an American Olympian and someone who believes in doing the right thing to say something,” said Uhlaender.

And yes, her fight has already gained immense support from not just US officials, but internationally.

All are rallying behind Katie Uhlaender with support

While the BCS mentioned that these decisions were made “after careful evaluation of the program’s needs and in consultation with the IBSF” and “careful consideration of athlete health, safety, and long-term development,” it didn’t sit well with Katie Uhlaender and others who supported her.

Her fight was joined by the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee, which formally submitted a request to the IOC for a wildcard entry. This was also backed by support from the national teams, including Belgium, South Korea, the Virgin Islands, Malta, Israel, and Denmark.

US head coach Andrew Blaser also labelled the decision by Team Canada as “unethical.” Furthermore, a letter signed by USOPC Chief of Sport & Athlete Services Rocky Harris stated:

“These actions circumvented the Olympic qualification principles, undermined fair competition, and ultimately deprived Ms. Uhlaender of the opportunity to compete in the XXV Milan-Cortina Winter Games. It is undeniable that Ms. Uhlaender deserves to go to the Olympic Games.”

Canadian skeleton racer Madeline Parra offered a different insight on this situation, saying, “They had come over and explained to us that it would be in the best interest for the way points had worked for Jane, so that we as a team can qualify two spots to the Olympics.”

So, with the clock ticking, there’s a decision to be taken, to not let her Olympic flame die out.