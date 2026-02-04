US Ambassador For Canada Makes Official Statement About Winter Olympics Controversy

After five hours of arguing at the Court of Arbitration, U.S. skeleton star Katie Uhlaender‘s final appeal had been denied, and with it, her hopes of making it to her sixth Winter Olympics ended. The controversy began when a last-minute decision by the Canadian skeleton coach at a Lake Placid qualifying race slashed the points she could earn, upending her Olympic dreams. Ironically, now officials based in the same country are offering a glimmer of hope.

“I believe Katie and the Team Canada athletes share the Olympic spirit,” said Pete Hoekstra, the 33rd United States Ambassador to Canada. “I’m hopeful this situation can get worked out for the sake of @KatieU11 and all the athletes working hard to make their Olympic dreams come true.”

But for Uhlaender, CAS was the last avenue of hope after her appeal to the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) had been rejected. She had asked CAS to award her full ranking points, following the last-minute withdrawal of four Canadian athletes, which left her 18 points shy of Olympic qualification.

She accused Canadian coach Joe Cecchini of intentionally reducing the field, a move that gave remaining competitors fewer points. Even an IBSF investigation later confirmed that Team Canada had indeed intentionally manipulated the points during the Lake Placid competition.

Yet even with that confirmation, CAS ruled against her.

The panel explained that its jurisdiction only covers disputes arising during the Winter Olympics or within ten days before the Opening Ceremony on February 6, 2026.

“Considering the chronology of the events between Ms. Uhlaender and the Respondents, the CAS Panel concluded that the latest date on which the dispute arose was 23 January 2026, on which date the IBSF Appeals Tribunal issued its decision. Consequently, the application fell outside the jurisdiction of the CAS Ad hoc Division Milano Cortina 2026, ” the ruling read.

But the decision left Uhlaender understandably frustrated. “I’m extremely disappointed that once again, nothing can be done,” she said. “Hope dies last!!!” But even in disappointment, the story of her Olympic quest was far from over.

Katie Uhlaender still holds onto Winter Olympics dreams

Katie Uhlaender came very close to making her sixth Winter Olympics. Even though she won the Lake Placid qualifying race, a last-minute decision by the Canadian skeleton coach reduced the points available. Normally, her victory would have earned her 120 points with a full field of 21 or more competitors.

But with only 19 athletes on the track, she collected just 90 points. But even if CAS had awarded her the full points, the final decision would still have rested with Team USA officials, who had only two women’s skeleton spots to fill.

For now, those spots have gone to Mystique Ro and Kelly Curtis. That means for Uhlaender to make the team, one of the two women would have needed to be replaced – a scenario that now seems unlikely.

But it’s impossible to overlook Uhlaender’s career. At 41, she’s a veteran of five Olympic Games, with two World Cup overall titles and six World Championship medals to her name. But this season, she’s struggled to match the current form of the younger competitors.

Imago Bildnummer: 05436950 Datum: 22.01.2010 Copyright: imago/Camera 4

Skeleton Weltcup in Innsbruck – Igls 22.01.2010 Frauen – Katie Uhlaender (USA); Skeleton Damen Weltcup 2009 2010 Innsbruck Einzelbild vdig xkg 2010 quer

Image number 05436950 date 22 01 2010 Copyright imago Camera 4 Skeleton World Cup in Innsbruck Igls 22 01 2010 Women Katie Uhlaender USA Skeleton women World Cup 2009 2010 Innsbruck Single Vdig xkg 2010 horizontal

Mystique Ro has been dominant, winning gold in the mixed skeleton at the 2025 IBSF World Championships, taking silver in the women’s skeleton, and claiming a World Cup victory – the first American in eight years to do so.

2022 Olympian Kelly Curtis has also impressed this season with a second-place finish in one of the races in the 2026 World Cup and a series of podium finishes.

Uhlaender, on the other hand, had a more difficult road this season. She was not selected for the 2025-26 U.S. world cup team. During the 2025 IBSF World Championships in Lake Placid, she placed approximately 13th, much lower than Ro and Curtis.

Nevertheless, Uhlaender is still not giving up. She perceives this not only as her personal loss but also as a matter of justice to all athletes. “I am currently exploring my options. But I’m fighting for the right thing, as this action hurt a whole field of athletes. Not just me,” she said.

She added, “What I’m hoping the IOC will see is that this truly is about the integrity of sport, and the wildcard would symbolize that.” Even after repeated setbacks, her determination to stand up for what she believes is fair remains strong.

Now, having only two days to go before the Winter Olympics, everyone is waiting to see whether Uhlaender will be given an opportunity to get a last minute chance.