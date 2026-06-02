Kentucky Derby Winner Shows Faith in Golden Tempo Amid Long Odds at Belmont Stakes

The 2026 American Triple Crown kicked off with Renegade as the favorite and Golden Tempo well behind the lead pack in the Kentucky Derby odds. As it turns out, that’s exactly the way the Triple Crown will end with Cherie DeVaux’s horse the third favourite. That was especially after Golden Tempo drew post No 9, Renegade drew post No 4, and Chief Wallabee drew post No. 3. Yet, DeVaux wasn’t unhappy with the draw.

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“The outside is more ideal for him than the inside,” DeVaux said in an interview on X. “Just the field can clear him, and he can tuck in behind and worked out well in the Derby. And, you know, him physically and mentally right before the Derby started really to improve and go on a upward trajectory, and he’s continued that coming out of the Derby.”

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The 2026 Kentucky Derby showcased that more than anything. Ridden by Jose Ortiz, Golden Tempo was slow off the blocks and sat dead last going into the first turn. Yet, that wasn’t surprising to either Ortiz or DeVaux, with the former even calling him lazy. That’s because it’s more the norm with the colt, as he’s often slow off the blocks, and Ortiz expertly rode him in the Derby.

So, once the field began to open, Golden Tempo soared forward, surging past horses one by one before edging favourite Renegade at the wire to win. It marked an incredible race from the 23-1 longshot, and now with slightly better odds (9-2), things could certainly be interesting. Even then, the 2026 Derby winner sits behind Renegade (2-1) and Chief Wallabee (3-1) on the bookies’ list.

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That’s partly because of his post number and partly because of the quality of the other two horses. Chief Wallabee, in particular, is a Bill Mott-trained horse and will have Junior Alvarado riding him, a combination that won the 2025 Belmont with Sovereignty. Renegade, on the other hand, has just been on fire lately, even if Golden Tempo pipped him to the Derby.

The Todd Pletcher-trained horse won both the Arkansas Derby (G1) and Sam F. Davis Stakes before the Derby but had a rough time at Churchill Downs. That was mainly because he broke from the rail and was knocked around a few times by the other horses. However, Renegade eventually overcame that before Golden Tempo’s late surge.

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It’s why Cherie DeVaux is going to approach the $2 million G1 Belmont Stakes exactly the same way she did the Kentucky Derby.

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“I’m gonna approach it the same way as I approached the Derby with the expectation of just having fun,” DeVaux added. “But the most important thing is Golden Tempo having a safe race and, you know, running his race. So, you know, just try to really enjoy ourselves, and the bonus is if you win.”

Yet while Golden Tempo’s camp came away encouraged by the draw, they weren’t the only contenders feeling optimistic. Bill Mott’s also equally confident, although he’s slightly worried after the Derby trouble that Chief Wallabee went through.

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Bill Mott reflects on Chief Wallabee after Belmont draw

Few trainers have managed to win the Belmont Stakes back-to-back. In fact, no trainer has managed it since D. Wayne Lukas did between 1994 and 1996. Now, Bill Mott is attempting to become the first trainer since then to do so, especially after he won it last year with Sovereignty. That on its own was a special race with the colt pitted against Journalism and Baeza.

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However, in the end, there was no denying Sovereignty the win. He surged forward to claim it by three lengths with Journalism and Baeza in second and third. That replicated the 2025 Kentucky Derby positions, although Mott doesn’t want that to happen this time. That’s especially after Chief Wallabee finished fourth with traffic issues causing him more than a few problems.

“Seeing him in (an 18-horse field) in the Derby and run so well, it gives you confidence. He feels good. He’s sharp. He’s more alert now,” Mott said as per Bloodhorse. “The trouble in the Derby cost him something. Did that cost him third or a closer fourth?

“There’s no way for me to answer that. But it did bother him. That late in the race, you are taking their momentum away. But he was courageous enough to restart. He picked himself up and dug in. He showed some courage to re-engage.”

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Now the question is whether Golden Tempo can do what few Derby winners have managed and prove the bookmakers wrong twice. With Renegade seeking redemption and Chief Wallabee arriving with unfinished business, DeVaux’s confidence is about to face its toughest test.