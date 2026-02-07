Kentucky Governor Shares Winter Olympics Spirit in Video Amid USA’s Curling Lead

While the Day 1 curling events at the Winter Olympics on February 4 didn’t exactly get off on the right foot, as a four-minute power outage paused the action, Day 2 belonged to Team USA. After all, their mixed doubles pair won consistently by beating Canada and Czechia, and hence took an early lead. But honestly, the thing that had everyone talking wasn’t just the wins…it was Kentucky Governor’s video after the win!

Andy Beshear shared a playful video on X that gave fans a glimpse of curling in a completely different way. Beshear, the 63rd governor of Kentucky, showed off the Derby City Curling Club, a local Louisville club that brings curling to the community level.

The video begins outside a rink with a sign reading “ICE SKATING” and then moves inside to the club. You can see athletes sweeping the ice, sliding stones, and moving with focus while Beshear is in the background clapping, laughing, and even trying his hand at the sport. The line “Went for the Gold, delivered some laughs” appears in the caption.

Interestingly, the Derby City Curling Club recently reopened its season and is hosting regular curling sessions at the Alpine Ice Arena. Leading up to the Olympics, the club has been running “Learn to Curl” classes and social events, giving newcomers the chance to try the sport, learn proper techniques, and get tips from experienced players. Such sessions are carried out during winter.

It seems the video was as much about promoting the sport locally as it was celebrating Team USA’s early success… just in time when the U.S. team was turning heads at the Olympics.

USA mixed doubles curling shines at Milano‑Cortina Olympics

The curling team of Team USA in mixed doubles is enjoying an awesome start at the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, and so far, they have not been defeated. Also, for now, the pair of Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin has not lost any games!

Their recent clash with Canada was particularly thrilling. After falling behind early, the team pulled off a clutch three-point end in the seventh, turning the game in their favor and holding on to secure a 7-5 victory.

They even dominated Czechia, winning convincingly 8-1. Their performance has made it clear that Team USA is a serious contender for a medal in this Olympic event. Presently, their record stands at 4-0.

Only Team USA and Great Britain remain unbeaten in mixed doubles curling. While Great Britain has played one more game, the U.S. team is right behind them with a perfect record.

Remarkably, the round-robin phase goes on during the weekend. The goal for the teams is to finish in the top four, which qualifies them for the semifinals and keeps them in contention for a medal.

Fun note: Rapper Snoop Dogg has been a very visible supporter of the US curling squad at these Olympics. He was present in the arena, cheering during the game against Canada, adding extra buzz around the team’s performance!