Kylie Kelce Heads Into Major Winter Olympics Role Just Days Before the Games

With the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics just days away from its February 6th opening ceremony, excitement is apparent, transcending the alpine slopes and flooding the social media accounts of American sports enthusiasts. This surge in interest has been notably heightened by a significant announcement from one of the NFL’s most renowned figures. Kylie Kelce is set to transition from the sidelines of professional football to a prominent position at the upcoming Olympic Games, highlighting the evolving nature of coverage surrounding this prestigious global sporting event.

The announcement was confirmed through the @kelcebrothers Instagram account, which enthusiastically declared: “It’s official! Kylie will be covering the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy as part of NBCUniversal’s Creator Collective. Italy. The Olympics. Kylie Kelce. Can’t wait!”

This announcement confirms her involvement in NBC’s “Milan Cortina Creator Collective,” a scheme designed to bring together more than 25 digital creators across platforms such as YouTube, Meta, and TikTok, aimed at producing content tailored for social media during the Games.

The initiative serves as a direct continuation of a previous, notably successful campaign during the 2024 Paris Summer Games, which attracted more than 300 million views across various platforms. For Kylie Kelce, this opportunity signifies a notable advancement in her emerging media career.

Imago Image Credits: via @kykelce instagram

She has emerged as a notable figure, not merely as the wife of former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, but also as a successful podcaster in her own right. Her show, “Not Gonna Lie,” has swiftly ascended the charts following its debut. Her position in Italy will capitalize on that podcast, traveling to record the experiences of Olympic hopefuls from the U.S. trials through to the competitions in Milan and Cortina.

NBCUniversal is making a calculated move by aligning itself with creators such as Kelce in an effort to engage a new generation of Olympic fans who are deeply rooted in the digital landscape.

Bringing in someone like Kylie Kelce is pure strategy

Gary Zenkel, President of NBC Olympics, commented on the creators involved in the upcoming Winter Olympics program, stating, “The Olympic movement has never been stronger and as we look towards the upcoming Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games, we are excited to once again partner with incredible creators and these powerful platforms to bring the stories of the athletes and the spirit of the Games to fans everywhere.”

Moreover, he remarked, “Creators participating in our program will once again offer their communities a unique and engaging perspective that will further showcase everything from the wintry competitions to Italian food, fashion and more, all in celebration of the Winter Olympics.” Snoop Dogg’s historic performance in the 2024 Paris Olympics solidified this strategy.

The hip-hop icon’s role, which garnered him the designation “NBC’s new voice of the people” from The New York Times, was a brilliant move in rendering the Olympics accessible, joyful, and culturally significant. The bet is clear: Kelce’s talent has the potential to create a deeper fan bond with the sporting events, transforming the Olympic spectacle into readily shareable experiences that echo well beyond the confines of primetime television.