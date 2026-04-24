LA 2028 Olympics Could Reshape Airbnb Rules as City Weighs Key Proposal

4 million tickets sold in phase one. More than anything, it shows that even with two years left until the LA 2028 Olympics, the anticipation is clearly at an all-time high. It prompted LA 2028 CEO Reynold Hoover to say, “The world wants to be part of the LA28 Games.” But the question is: how will LA accommodate them? That pressure has pushed city officials toward a solution, with Airbnb back at the center of the conversation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That is, as per the LAist, which has reported that the city council is considering ratifying two Airbnb-backed proposals. The proposals would temporarily allow the city to reduce restrictions and regulations on short-term rentals. That, for the unversed, is something that Airbnb has been after, although the LA officials have always rejected the proposal.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes after Mayor Karen Bass issued her budget proposal for the next fiscal year (starting in July), in which the two proposals appeared.

“Instruct the Office of Finance and the City Administrative Officer to report with recommendations to allow the pre-payment of Transient Occupancy Tax in advance of the 2028 Olympics from any payer that wishes to assist the City in accelerating critical infrastructure projects,” reads the budget proposal as per the LA Material.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second proposal would see Airbnb pay Los Angeles a portion of the occupancy tax collected from tourists in advance. This would provide a massive boost to the city’s revenue, generating millions of dollars per year. It would also be the first-of-its-kind deal in the States, as no city has collaborated with Airbnb in this way.

This comes less than a month after a Deloitte report, commissioned by Airbnb, revealed that LA would struggle to cope with the flood of tourists for the LA 2028. The report revealed that the influx of tourists will exceed the district’s hotel capacity. Furthermore, it would leave more than 300,000 tourists without a place to stay during the Olympic Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits – X / @LA28

That saw Airbnb push for a change. And Deloitte further estimated that Los Angeles will get more than 15 million visitors during the Olympic competition days. It would arguably be the biggest surge in tourism in Southern California. And Airbnb wanted the city to ease restrictions on short-term rentals. For the unversed, the company has been pushing for this since 2018, but has been stopped at every junction.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the moment, LA’s short-term rental regulations mean that homeowners can only list their primary homes on platforms. The company is looking to change that by allowing people to list their second or third homes. But it has faced serious criticism.

That is partly because the city believes loosening the restrictions would lead to serious issues. That ranges from price gouging across hotels and restaurants to putting small shops out of business. That concern remains, but the situation has changed. That’s because Bass’ proposal would see the restrictions return to normal by December 2028.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only that, Justin Wesson, Airbnb’s senior public policy manager, attested that the company only wants what’s best for the city during LA 2028.

“Airbnb is a committed partner to Los Angeles and its long-term prosperity with not just words, but with action,” Wesson said as per LAist. “That’s why we have offered to provide tax revenue we already collect on behalf of hosts up front to help fund essential city programs millions of Angelenos rely on.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That being said, this is not the first time Airbnb has tried to suggest something similar, as they recently sent a ‘doomsday’ letter to the LA council.

Airbnb issues doomsday letter to Los Angeles ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup and the LA 2028 Olympic Games are two major events that the United States will be hosting in two years. And, much like the Olympics, the World Cup is set to bring a wave of tourism. Reports indicate that millions of people will storm the country. And within Los Angeles and San Francisco, red tape has frustrated renters in the two World Cup host cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s because the city has strict rules, and noncompliance will result in the city losing over $100 million in tax revenue from vacation rentals. However, according to the NY Post, Airbnb has sent a ‘doomsday’ letter to LA. In it, they’ve asked them to ease the regulations. According to the report, the letter states that a refusal to do so will result in the city losing over $100 million in tax revenue.

Supporters of the letter, including Airbnb and renters, believe it could help house thousands of fans during the tournament. Not only that, but it will also lead to a rise in renters’ revenue. That’s because the prices of Airbnb rentals in the region have skyrocketed. Deloitte confirmed that, reporting that renters can earn almost $5,100 per week.

That is reportedly the trend, as dozens of houses across LA and San Francisco are listed in the thousands. That will keep rising as housing becomes limited ahead of the World Cup. The letter reportedly reached several members of the city council, including Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson.

ADVERTISEMENT

And Justin Wesson, Airbnb’s senior policy manager, once again attested his support for the letter and the loosening of the rules.

“Los Angeles is set to welcome millions of visitors for global events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics, and short-term rentals will play an important role in helping the city accommodate that surge in demand,” Wesson said, as per NY Post.

“By expanding responsible short-term rental options, Los Angeles can ensure visitors have places to stay while capturing additional tourism tax revenue paid by tourists, not Angelenos, and allowing local families, small businesses, and neighborhoods to benefit from the economic impact of these global events.”

For now, the proposal remains under review, but the stakes are clear as Los Angeles prepares for an unprecedented surge in visitors. How the city balances housing concerns with Olympic demand could ultimately reshape its short-term rental landscape heading into LA 2028.