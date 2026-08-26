LA Olympics 2028 Already Sells Out Halfway Two Years Out From America’s Biggest Event

Los Angeles is nearly two years away from officially welcoming the Olympic flame, yet international fans are already rushing to secure their seats inside the iconic stadiums. The local organizing committee recently concluded its second major purchasing window as the global anticipation continues to build. That massive early demand has already decimated the available spectator inventory.

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More than 6 million tickets for LA28 have been sold after the second sales drop officially closed on August 20, 2026. Purchases poured in from 129 different countries and territories during these initial phases. With roughly 4.5 million standard Olympic tickets remaining in the global inventory, the massive international event is already more than halfway sold out. Fans who missed this massive initial window must now prepare for a completely different purchasing format next year.

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More than 6 million tickets for LA28 have been sold after the second sales drop officially closed on August 20, 2026. Purchases poured in from 129 different countries and territories during these initial phases. With roughly 4.5 million standard Olympic tickets remaining in the global inventory, the massive international event is already more than halfway sold out. Fans who missed this massive initial window must now prepare for a completely different purchasing format next year.

The next official Olympic ticket sale will operate strictly on a first-come, first-served basis rather than utilizing a randomized lottery. The exact launch date remains unannounced, requiring fans to register for an official LA28 ID to eventually participate. The 12-ticket purchasing limit utilized during the first two drops will completely disappear for this upcoming phase. The organizing committee president recently addressed this unprecedented early consumer demand.

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“The demand we’ve seen across both drops is a powerful signal that the world is energized for LA28,” LA28 President Casey Wasserman stated. The organizers heavily prioritized accessible pricing, establishing starting points at just $28 for certain early sessions.

Nearly half of the total ticket inventory will cost below $200, while a quarter of the seats sold so far were priced under $100. These affordable price points will provide the public with direct access to several completely unprecedented athletic competitions.

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Why LA28 could be unlike any Olympics before

Flag football and squash will officially make their Olympic debuts in Los Angeles. Cricket and lacrosse will also return to the international stage after absences spanning more than a century. Baseball and softball will rejoin the schedule, adding even more localized flavor to the American event. The unique sporting lineup is perfectly matched by an unprecedented dual-stadium opening presentation.

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The Olympic Opening Ceremony will be split between the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the state-of-the-art stadium in Inglewood on July 14, 2028. The legendary Coliseum will become the first venue in history to stage events at three different Olympics, having previously hosted the 1932 and 1984 Games. Hollywood entertainment executives Peter Rice, Scott Givens, and Ben Winston will heavily shape the production of the cinematic ceremonies. Securing a seat for these massive spectacles will remain incredibly competitive during the final upcoming purchasing phases.

Popular sports like gymnastics and swimming saw their cheaper inventory disappear almost immediately during the earlier sales phases. LA28 plans to launch a verified resale program in 2027 to provide another secure purchasing route for highly coveted sessions. Resale prices could be considerably higher depending on the secondary market demand. The global audience will officially witness this massive athletic spectacle when the summer sports calendar begins.

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The Los Angeles Olympics will officially open on July 14 and run through July 30, 2028. The Paralympic Games will subsequently follow from August 15 through August 27. The massive international gathering will mark the city’s first time hosting the Olympics in 44 years. The organizers will release the final batch of standard tickets when the general-public purchasing window officially opens in early 2027.