Laila Edwards Opens Up on Kelce Brothers’ Key Support After Historic Olympic Entry

A 10-year-old girl, full of dreams, had her eyes glued to the screen as the U.S. women’s hockey team faced off against Canada for gold at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. That girl was Laila Edwards and in that moment, she knew she wanted to be there one day. Raised in a middleclass family in Ohio, she also knew how costly it would be, with equipment, coaching. But…

Now, 21-year-old Laila Edwards has made that childhood dream a reality as she became the first Black woman to be named to the US Olympic women’s hockey team. Her journey to Milan was not easy. It came with financial pressure, and it would not have been possible without support. That support came from the Kelce brothers.

After being selected for her first Olympics, Edwards and her family faced the challenge of international travel. Flying from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, to Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy can cost thousands of dollars, especially when hotels and extended stays are included. To make sure they could be there to support her in person, her family set up a GoFundMe which covers travel and accommodation for the Games.

As of January 21, the fundraiser had raised $44.8k. And much of that support came from Travis and Jason Kelce. Speaking to People magazine, Laila Edwards shared, “They’ve helped out with my family’s GoFundMe to go over there and support me,” she said. “My family put up a GoFundMe, and [Travis] donated. He’s also been in touch about how else he can help.”

Edwards added, “So I mean, those are just really good guys. They’re really good people too, outside of their athletic abilities.”

