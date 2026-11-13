Legendary Broadcaster Dies Weeks After Celebrating Daughter’s Marathon Milestone

Dan Hicks was enjoying a proud family moment as he watched his daughter Riley achieve another major milestone in her running career. The longtime NBC Sports broadcaster was in Chicago on October 11, 2026, to cheer her on as she completed the Chicago Marathon, marking her third major marathon in just 18 months. Riley also set a new personal record despite the hot weather, leaving her father delighted with her performance. However, just a month after celebrating his daughter’s achievement, the 64-year-old father passed away unexpectedly.

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Dan Hicks, the husband of ESPN anchor Hannah Storm and the familiar voice of golf, Olympic swimming and Notre Dame football, passed away on November 11 in Connecticut, following an acute illness, according to the Associated Press.

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His wife announced his death on Thursday, November 12. “Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan. He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many. His loss is immeasurable.”

Even his last Instagram post, shared on October 11, was dedicated to Riley’s marathon achievement. He posted three pictures from the Chicago Marathon, including one of Riley running, another showing her with her medal and a bouquet of flowers, and a final family photograph featuring Hicks, Riley and their daughter Ellery.

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“Our girl did it again. 3rd major marathon in 18 months,” Hicks wrote in the caption. “Today she tackled Chicago and we were there to marvel at her drive in hot weather and smashing her PR!” The message showed just how proud he was of his daughter. But away from those family moments, Hicks had built a name for himself as one of NBC Sports’ most familiar voices.

He joined NBC Sports in June 1992 after working as a sports anchor at CNN. Before that, he began his broadcasting career in Tucson, Arizona, where he worked in radio and later as a sports reporter for KVOA-TV. A graduate of the University of Arizona, he went on to become one of NBC’s longest-serving broadcasters.

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Golf became one of his biggest assignments. He took over as NBC’s lead golf play-by-play announcer in 2000 and covered major events, including the U.S. Open, the U.S. Women’s Open, the Ryder Cup and the PGA Tour. During his career, he called 27 of Tiger Woods’ tournament victories, including three U.S. Open wins.

One of his memorable calls came during the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. Woods made a dramatic putt on the 18th hole to force a playoff against Rocco Mediate. Hicks captured the moment with the words, “Expect anything different?” It became one of the memorable calls associated with Woods’ career.

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His work also extended to the Olympic Games. Hicks covered 16 Olympics for NBC, including swimming at eight consecutive Summer Games. He was behind the microphone for Michael Phelps’ historic eight-gold-medal performance at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and called all 28 of Phelps’ Olympic medals from 2004 to 2016. He also covered alpine skiing and speed skating at the Winter Games.

Hicks had been scheduled to call Notre Dame’s football game against Boston College on Saturday, November 14. But now his sudden passing meant he would miss the assignment, which was part of his seventh season as the network’s play-by-play announcer for the Fighting Irish. His final Notre Dame broadcast was the October 10 game against Stanford.

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Following the news of his death, NBC Sports colleagues remembered Hicks not only for his broadcasting ability but also for the person he was away from work.

NBC Sports and athletes pay tribute to Dan Hicks

Hicks covered 16 Olympic Games during his career, including nine Summer and seven Winter Olympics. His work across so many events earned him the respect of colleagues at NBC Sports, who remembered not only his broadcasting skills but also the person he was away from the microphone.

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“Dan Hicks was an extraordinary colleague, friend and person,” NBC Sports executives Rick Cordella, Sam Flood and Molly Solomon said in a statement. “In his 34 years at NBC Sports, he was an exceptional storyteller and caller of games and events who elevated some of the biggest moments in sports history.”

They also praised his contribution to Olympic swimming and skiing, Notre Dame football and golf, describing his knowledge, enthusiasm and humor as qualities that informed and entertained sports fans for decades. “Far beyond his on-air excellence, Dan was a better person who welcomed teammates with a smile, a joke, or a word of encouragement, sometimes all three in the same sentence,” they added.

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His longtime Olympic swimming broadcast partner Rowdy Gaines was also heartbroken by the news. “My heart is broken. Danny wasn’t just my partner in the booth for eight Olympics. He was one of my closest friends, someone I trusted with everything, both in and out of that arena. He was the glue that held us all together at all of those Games,” Gaines wrote on social media.

“He made me laugh like no other person ever has. We shared thousands of races and a friendship that went way beyond the pool deck. I’ll miss his voice, his steadiness, and just having him next to me.”

Olympic skiing champion Lindsey Vonn also shared her memories of Hicks, whose voice accompanied many of her races during his coverage of the sport. In an Instagram Story, she wrote, “This is hard to believe. Dan was the best. RIP my friend. You will be missed.” Vonn also commented on NBC Sports’ Instagram tribute to Hicks, recalling how his voice would remain part of her memories of competing. “Whenever I watch my old races his voice will be there. He leaves an incredible legacy in sports,” she wrote.

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From the broadcast booth to the athletes he covered, Hicks left behind memories that will live on through the many sporting moments he helped bring to life.