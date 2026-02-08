Lindsey Vonn and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Relationship and Business Partnership Explained

Lindsey Vonn has dated multiple popular figures over the years. From golf legend Tiger Woods to Canadian actor and singer Alexander Ludwig. There have been murmurs that the list also includes former WWE and Hollywood actor Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson. However, do those rumours have any weight? Let’s explore the relationship between the ski star and the actor.

Did Lindsey Vonn and Dwayne Johnson Ever Date Each Other?

There is no credible evidence that Lindsey Vonn and Dwayne Johnson have ever dated. They have maintained a cordial and friendly relationship, but no proof exists that they were ever involved in a romantic relationship. They have been workout partners for a long time, with both posting various videos on their social media, courtesy of their business connection.

What Is the Business and Professional Connection Between Lindsey Vonn and Dwayne Johnson?

Lindsey Vonn has been active in the business world. She founded the Lindsey Vonn Foundation, a non-profit established to empower young women and girls pursuing academic and athletic enrichment by providing needs-based scholarships. Vonn has a design partnership with Sweden-based Yniq Eyewear, which produces high-end ski goggles. And last fall, Vonn launched a line of high-tech, eco-fabric ski wear with longtime sponsor and business partner HEAD Sportswear. Among her many business ventures, Vonn’s association with Project Rock highlights her alignment with elite performance culture and athlete-driven fitness branding.

Project Rock is Under Armour’s collaborative line with Dwayne Johnson. Working closely on Project Rock further deepened Vonn’s friendship with Johnson, blending professional collaboration with mutual respect for each other’s work ethic. The two have promoted the project heavily via their social media. “With our workouts as a part of Project Rock, our goals are so different. DJ is a DC superhero now and looks the part, and I’m definitely not in the same place. I just want to stay fit, be strong, and have fun, so I can push myself when my body feels good,” Lindsey says.

What Have Lindsey Vonn and Dwayne Johnson Said About Each Other?



Both have spoken overwhelmingly positive things about each other in public. “We actually started our friendship because he was on the cover of Sports Illustrated and they asked him, ‘Could anyone keep up with you in the gym?’ And he said the only person would be me — and I was like, whoa, whoa, I’m not sure that’s accurate,” Vonn revealed. The Skiing legend also revealed that they are extremely close and that she loves his work.

“I’ve learned a lot from him. He’s always been someone I can call anytime, which is pretty outstanding. And he’s like everything that he appears to be on TV and in movies. He’s just the nicest human,” she said.

On Dwayne Johnson’s side, he said, “The Lindsey I’ve become close with is a good, solid human being with a heart that knows no boundaries.” He was also all praise for Vonn when he welcomed her to Project Rock. “Proud to welcome @LindseyVonn as our first ever #ProjectRock Ambassador,” he shared on Instagram. “A woman whom I’ve known, admired, and respected over the years. ‬The hardest worker in the room. ‬The best worker in the room.” The two continue to be close friends and collaborate on Project Rock.