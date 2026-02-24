Lindsey Vonn Ends Olympics Heartbreak with Strong Career Achievement

On the precipice of a sensational comeback at 41, Lindsey Vonn stood at the Olympic downhill starting gate, but 13 seconds later, it was over. Flying down the slope at incredible speed, she crashed, was airlifted out, and spent weeks in a hospital after multiple complex surgeries. But while her season might be over, Vonn could potentially walk away with a major crown.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In the latest update to the FIS Ski World Cup standings, Vonn sits in pole position to grab the downhill Crystal Globe. The American is a legend of the sport in that category, and her comeback ensured that she maintained that status. She reached the podium in all five World Cup downhill races before the Olympics. That includes two wins, one second-place finish and two third-place finishes.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the while becoming the oldest woman to win a World Cup race. Not only that, but Lindsey Vonn also sits third on the table for a Crystal Globe in the Women’s Super G and sixth on the table for the Women’s Overall. However, the downhill globe is likely to be Vonn’s best chance at an honor this season, even if it’s a long shot. That is especially as second-place Emma Aicher (256) and third-place Kira Weidle-Winkelmann (232) will still compete.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Audi FIS Ski World Cup (@fisalpine) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

They’ll have four races left to surpass Vonn’s 400-point mark, though anything below three podium finishes will see Vonn keep her place. It would be her 9th title in the downhill category and her first major win since her retirement in 2019.

At her peak, Vonn dominated the circuit, winning six consecutive titles from 2008 to 2013 and adding two more before a severe knee injury forced her retirement in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Lindsey Vonn talks about the severity of her injuries post her Olympics crash

However, while her right knee forced her to retire in 2019, Lindsey Vonn nearly lost her left leg after her crash during the Olympic downhill. The American suffered a complex tibia fracture and underwent several surgeries post the crash before flying back to the US for more treatment. But things could have been much worse, as Vonn revealed that Dr. Tom Hackett saved her leg from being amputated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Basically, I had a complex tibia fracture. I also fractured my fibular head, my tibial plateau, just kind of everything was in pieces, and the reason why it was so complex was because I had compartment syndrome,” Vonn said via an Instagram post.

“So all the muscle and nerves and tendons, it all kind of dies and Dr. Tom Hackett saved my leg. He saved my leg from being amputated.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hackett was only in Italy because Lindsey Vonn had torn her ACL before the Olympics kicked off. He was monitoring her after she decided to keep racing. It meant he was on scene to help manage the compartment syndrome, which prevented it from worsening. However, Vonn is now immobile and wheelchair bound as her focus is now on her recovery and rehabilitation.

But despite that, the 41-year-old confirmed that she has no regrets and even posted a message on social media. The post featured highlights of her races at the World Cup this season. Vonn talked about how, despite not reaching her “ultimate goal”, she remains proud of what she achieved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It wasn’t all for nothing… it wasn’t a dream… although sitting in this hospital bed it seems far away now… But I did it,” Vonn posted. “I came back. I won. I showed up and did what most thought was impossible at my age with a partial knee replacement. These memories I’ll have forever, and I’m grateful for every one of them. Every moment was amazing. Every moment was worth it.”

Vonn’s injury may have curtailed her comeback from having a dream ending, but the crash won’t define it. Instead, it’ll be a motivating tale in the face of impossible odds and a catalogue of hurdles.