Lindsey Vonn Gives Injured Leg Update After Leaving Italy for USA

Lindsey Vonn is back in the United States now, after that scary crash at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Airlifted off the mountain, she stayed in an Italian hospital for more than a week. Finally, doctors said she could come home for the next part of recovery. However, while she is happy to be home, her latest update shows she’s not entirely worry free.

Once she landed back in the U.S., Vonn went on X (formerly Twitter) to give her fans an honest look at her condition. She shared a post that revealed just how serious the damage to her leg really is. The injury has left her completely bedridden and unable to move since the day of her race.

“Haven’t stood on my feet in over a week… been in a hospital bed immobile since my race. And although I’m not yet able to stand, being back on home soil feels amazing #imhome #BeLv,” she posted.

In her message, she also took a moment to send a “huge thank you” to the doctors and nurses in Italy who took care of her. She spent nine days at the Ca’ Foncello Hospital in Treviso, where she underwent four different surgeries just to stabilize her leg so she could safely fly home.

In another update after landing home, Vonn wrote, “My leg is still in pieces…but I’m finally HOME.”

The details of her injury are quite shocking. Unfortunately, only 13 seconds into her Olympic run, her ski pole hit a gate at high speed, causing her to lose control and suffer a “complex tibia fracture”—a very serious break in her shin bone. However, here’s what might be next for Lindsey Vonn.

Possible next steps for Lindsey Vonn

Being home does not make it easy though. Vonn mentioned she needs at least one more big surgery soon.

She had even mentioned the need to get better scans taken, “I still don’t know exactly what that entails yet until I get some better imaging, but it’s kind of where I am right now.”

The tibia break she has is complicated, not like a simple fracture. It might take months for the bone to heal properly, and the tissue around it too, before anyone can even try physical therapy. Yet she is optimistic.

“I am still looking forward to the moment when I can stand on the top of the mountain once more. And I will. 💪🏻❤️,” she said in one of her previous updates.

On the other hand, her dad, Alan Kildow, talked to reporters about it. He believes this injury might mean the end of her racing career. The physical wear and tear has just gotten too much over the years. It seems like her family sees how hard it is now.

Although as she prepares for surgery, that kind of strength inspires a lot of people, I guess. Not everything wraps up neatly, but her story keeps going in some way.