Lindsey Vonn Makes Recovery Detour to Support Co-Owned $100 Million Team

Lindsey Vonn’s recovery has been downright incredible at times. Just four months after suffering a devastating leg injury at the 2026 Games, the Olympic champion is already back on her feet and walking again. Yet her latest stop had nothing to do with skiing or rehabilitation, as Vonn took time out to support the Utah Royals, the $100 million team she co-owns. And with the NWSL side thriving, the timing could not have made more sense.

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“Proud is the word. @utahroyalsfc,” Vonn wrote on Instagram. “10 matches unbeaten in a row and sitting Top 2 in the league with a game in hand at the break… this team continues to show what belief, resilience, and togetherness can truly achieve.

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The Royals are currently just one point behind the leaders, the San Diego Waves. And Vonn decided to stop by the America First Field in Sandy, UT, to showcase her admiration for everyone on the team.

“Huge credit to the players, the incredible fans, staff, and everyone behind the scenes building something special here at Utah Royals FC,” she added.

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Few expected the Royals to be sitting in second place 12 games into the season, especially after they finished 11th and 12th in the last two campaigns, respectively. But they’ve exceeded all expectations, and have even played a game less than the Waves, which realistically gives them a chance to go to the top if they win their next game against the Chicago Stars.

That, more than anything, has Vonn excited, and it’s shown across the multiple photos on social media, where she was all smiles.

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The 41-year-old became an investor in the team in 2024 via the Lindsey Vonn Foundation. She created the foundation to provide “underserved girls the tools needed” to pursue their dreams. That includes a tie-up with the Royals to provide more than 100 match tickets per season to help move that forward.

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“This is my community, and also partnering with my foundation, I’m grateful to be able to empower the youth and the community. I think that is a really unique opportunity that I feel lucky to be able to be a part of. It’s definitely the best of both worlds,” she said after becoming a co-owner of the Royals.

Now, Vonn and Royals fans will have to wait a month before seeing their team back in action. The match against the Stars is scheduled for July 5, as attention across the country shifts to the FIFA World Cup, which begins on June 11. The NWSL is pausing its schedule to accommodate the tournament, with World Cup matches set to be played across multiple cities throughout the United States.

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“Now we pause at such an exciting moment for the game with the World Cup coming to 🇺🇸 and bringing billions of eyes and energy to soccer across the country. Can’t wait for the rest of the season ahead!! LFGG,” Vonn added.

Lindsey Vonn is looking forward to a fun summer

While the 2026 NWSL season is on pause ahead of the FIFA World Cup, Lindsey Vonn’s focus this summer is on rest and recovery. That’s something the three-time Olympic medalist has openly spoken about, with the American hoping to enjoy a well-earned break.

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Few expected Vonn’s comeback from a devastating ACL injury to end so brutally at the Milan Olympics in February. The 41-year-old was on the brink of making history, only to find herself being airlifted off the slopes instead. Officials later confirmed that Vonn had suffered a complex fracture in her left leg. The injury was so severe that amputation was briefly considered, although doctors ultimately managed to avoid the worst-case scenario.

Vonn has undergone eight different surgeries since mid-February, spending the last three months in recovery and rehabilitation mode. She’s even due for a ninth surgery in the fall to repair her ACL and clean up her fractured leg.

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But in good news, the American has progressed from a hospital bed to a walking stick to crutch-free appearances. That was more evident than ever at the Royals’ game.

“I’m the kind of person who plans for success, so I am planning on a full recovery,” Vonn told People in April 2026. “I’m also planning on doing fun things this summer. I’m going on vacation. I’d better be going on vacation! The plane ticket is booked, anyway.

“I need a good summer, and to disconnect from everything that happened. Plus, in the next six weeks I’ll be able to live much more normally, and go places and do things.”

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However, given that this is Lindsey Vonn we’re talking about — an alpine icon, Olympic medalist, and confessed adventure junkie — she won’t be spending her vacation reading books by a pool. Instead, the 41-year-old has far grander plans in mind.

“I’m going to be doing some scuba diving,” she revealed. “And my friend wants to teach me kite surfing. I’m an adventure junkie! It’s not like skiing is the only thing I do.”

It means that much like her co-owned Utah Royals, Lindsey Vonn is heading into her summer break carrying momentum few saw coming. For a co-owner, watching her club rise while her comeback takes shape, it’s a reminder that progress comes in different ways.