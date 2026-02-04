Local Police Confirm Crucial Update on NBC Reporter’s Missing Mother

Savannah Guthrie had been part of NBC’s broadcasting team for the 2020, 2022, and 2024 Olympics and more. She was set to reprise her role for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, but has had to step back suddenly after the reporter’s 84-year-old mother went missing on February 1, prompting a massive search in northern Tucson, Arizona.

Recently, the local police have given an update on the case too. As reported by CBS Mornings, Sheriff Chris Nanos disclosed that they received a “threatening” ransom note. The note was initially sent to a local Tucson news station, which later forwarded it to authorities.

Investigators have yet to confirm the note’s credibility, but the Sheriff stated that they are “absolutely not,” ignoring any possible leads.

Mr. Nanos also revealed that the note contained specific details about what Nancy was wearing and the circumstances at her home the night she vanished. The details were compelling enough that investigators shared the note with the Guthrie family the same evening it was received.

However, there are other challenges that have complicated the case. Nancy’s important personal items were all left behind. But the most troubling detail was the small amount of blood, both outside the front door and inside the home. Until now, the authorities have not confirmed whose blood it is and have been unable to point towards any possible suspect.

Even surveillance video from the 84-year-old’s home revealed nothing substantive. “None of the camera images have revealed to us anything of substantive nature,” Sheriff Nanos said. “No. It only goes so far back. And so we’re giving it to those camera makers and saying, can you do something more with this?” However, there are more concerns related to Nancy.

Savannah Guthrie’s mother is dependent on daily medication, which makes time a crucial factor in this case. “The Guthries are very distraught, very concerned. What’s important is we find mom and we bring her back home safe,” the Sheriff said. Amidst this turmoil, the NBC reporter has kept her composure.

The NBC reporter’s message to the public

Savannah Guthrie was excited to cover the Winter Olympics, yet those plans have been dismissed following the concerning update about her mother. And recently, the NBC reporter took to Instagram, sharing a hopeful message to her millions of followers.

“We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him,” she wrote. “Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment. We need you.”

Her message with a plea to the divine, stating, “Bring her home,” she now waits until there’s any further update on the ongoing investigation.

Guthrie’s withdrawal from the Winter Olympics was also confirmed by an NBC spokesperson, who stated, “Savannah will not be joining us at the Olympics as she focuses on being with her family during this difficult time. Our hearts are with her and the entire Guthrie family as the search continues for their mother. We will share additional information about our Opening Ceremony coverage plans soon.”

So, with the FBI now analyzing the cryptic note and other evidence, the search still continues for Nancy Guthrie, as her family and the entire sports world pray for her safety and quick return.