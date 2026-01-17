Major Mishap Reportedly Leaves National Bobsleigh Team at Risk of Missing Milano-Cortina Olympics

With the Olympics soon to arrive in Milano-Cortina, the anticipation among fans is building up for many events, like the high-velocity spectacle of bobsleigh. Germany, the United States, and Canada are all powerhouses that are expected to fight for glory. But for Japan’s aspiring bobsledders, the ambition of competing is in significant danger, not due to a lack of athletic prowess, but because their national federation’s administrative failure.

The crisis stems from a major rule change by the International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation (IBSF) for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics. As reported by Japan Forward, starting in 2024, national squads were required to earn points in four-man events in specific international competitions for two-man teams to qualify for the Olympics.

While this rule was purely created to promote broader program development, it created nothing but a procedural trap that the Japan Bobsleigh Luge Skeleton Federation (JBLSF) failed to navigate.

“Our competition committee misinterpreted the [required] condition. We deeply apologize to the athletes who have taken part in our trip plans that did not meet the preconditions, after pouring their hearts and souls into the challenges so far,” an unnamed JBLSF official noted.

They also issued a formal apology to all the fans who wanted to see Japan at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics.

“We also sincerely apologize to the people who have been supporting us.”

The JBLSF further mentioned that they will discuss this matter with the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) and will ensure that such an error won’t occur in the future.

However, this administrative failure from the JBLSF has caused the bobsledders to express their disappointment. An unnamed Japanese bobsledder opened up on this situation.

“It felt like all our efforts up to now were meaningless. I couldn’t stop crying.”

But how has Japan been involved in the sport throughout its history?

The Milano-Cortina Olympics will break Japan’s consistent participation streak

Japan has not historically been a top medal-winning nation in Olympic bobsleigh. The nation’s most notable success is sustained and respectable participation in the latter half of the 20th century and into the 2000s, often finishing in the mid-range of the field, compared to top medal-winning nations like the United States, Germany, and Switzerland.

The Japanese team has consistently qualified crews for the Winter Olympic Games since 1972, achieving a notable peak at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics, where the four-man team (Hiroshi Suzuki, Shinji Miura, Shinji Doigawa, and Masanori Inoue) placed a creditable 20th, and the first two-man sled (Masanori Inoue and Hiroshi Suzuki) placed 21st in a field of elite competitors.

Even though they didn’t make it to the podium, Japanese bobsledders like Hiroshi Suzuki and Masanori Inoue, who competed in numerous Olympic cycles, showed that they were dedicated to the sport by competing frequently in the world’s biggest sporting event.