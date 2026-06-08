Major Update on Player Who Collapsed on Pitch Mid-Game During Friendly

Christian Eriksen thought the worst was over. The Danish international had watched his entire life fall apart five years ago at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. After all, he had to be resuscitated back to life after collapsing for five minutes. Now, at 34, it happened again, as Eriksen collapsed once again, but a journalist revealed a far more encouraging update this time.

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Journalist Fabrizio Romano touched upon the incident and reported that the VfL Wolfsburg midfielder was conscious as he left the field. The transfer expert also reported that the game between Denmark and Ukraine had been called off.

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“The Danish Federation announces Christian Eriksen is 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐂𝐈𝐎𝐔𝐒, after he collapsed on the pitch 🙏🏼,” Romano wrote on Instagram.

“The game between Denmark and Ukraine has been called off; Eriksen felt bad and collapsed on the pitch, with all players scared and gathering together in a circle to protect Christian.

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“Eriksen is conscious and “he’s doing well under the current circumstances”, the Danish Federation confirms with good news.”

For the unversed, Eriksen was part of the Danish team taking on Ukraine in an end-of-season friendly. Neither team qualified for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, and like other international teams, they were playing their last friendly games of the season. The 34-year-old started the contest and played a big role as the Danes took a 2-1 lead going into the second half.

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However, during the 65th minute, after a 50/50 battle with Ruslan Malinovskyi, Eriksen looked a little wobbly on his feet. Minutes later, the midfielder appeared to grab his chest and fell to the ground, forcing an immediate reaction from everyone around.

Medical staff rushed onto the field as the referee whistled to pause play. Furthermore, while the former Manchester United star was being given treatment, players from both sides formed a ring around him.

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The game was eventually called off while Eriksen was stretchered off the field before being transported to a nearby hospital in the Bolbro district of Odense. The head coach confirmed the news and even revealed that the Wolfsburg star was doing well after treatment.

“The most important thing is that Christian is doing well and he is,” Riemer said as per the BBC. “He has left the field, and he has sent his regards to the players.

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“Now it’s about us standing together, as you could see that we did in the most dignified way on the field, and of course ensuring that everyone has a shoulder to lean on from here.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Christian Eriksen has collapsed on the field. The 34-year-old made headlines during Denmark’s opening game at the postponed Euro 2020 in 2021. During their contest against Finland, the then 29-year-old collapsed after receiving a throw-in. It stunned onlookers and fans, and Denmark captain Simon Kjær reacted quickly to help his teammate.

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Medical staff then rushed onto the field and managed to resuscitate Eriksen immediately. They later took him to the Rigshospitalet, where Eriksen was stabilized and awake. However, considering what happened to Fabrice Muamba and Abdelhak Nouri, fans were concerned for the Danish international.

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Both Muamba (24) and Nouri (20) collapsed on the field as well, with the former forced into an early retirement while the latter suffered permanent brain damage. However, Eriksen’s case wasn’t as severe, and doctors fitted him with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) device. That has allowed him to continue his playing career, although it ended his time in Italy.

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The then 29-year-old had a contract with Italian team Inter Milan, but Serie A rules stated that players are not permitted to play with an ICD. Thus, he left as a free agent and rejoined the Premier League with Brentford and then Manchester United, spending three years across both. Since September 2025, the 34-year-old has been plying his trade for 2. Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg.

While the scenes in Odense inevitably brought back memories of 2021, the signs this time around were far more encouraging. Danish officials quickly moved to reassure supporters with Morten Boesen, the Danish national team’s official doctor, releasing a statement.

Morten Boesen provides a positive update on Eriksen’s health

Despite there being serious concerns about Christian Eriksen’s health after his collapse in Odense, the reports so far have indicated that things are fine. There are still questions about whether the 34-year-old will be able to play football again. However, before that, fans hope the midfielder has received a clean bill of health amid the lack of updates.

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That was aside from a statement by the Danish football federation confirming that Eriksen was awake and responsive. The situation has now changed as Morten Boesen, the Danish national team doctor, has opened up on the matter. The doctor confirmed that Eriksen is doing better and in good spirits.

“I spoke with Christian this morning, and he is doing well. He is with his family and in good spirits,” said Boesen as per the Guardian. “The expectation is that he will be discharged soon and can return home. We are taking good care of the players and staff and remain in regular contact with them.”

He wasn’t the only one who opened up, as Denmark captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg also did. The former Tottenham star praised the medical staff and the players for their reactions.

“I turned around and saw Christian on his way to the floor, and we know a little about how he reacts, what that means,” Hojbjerg said, as per the Guardian. “Everyone reacted super-fast and with respect. I can only compliment how much courage those who took care of Christian on the field had. The most important thing is that Christian is doing well.”

Eriksen is conscious, recovering, and expected to return home soon. Whether he plays soccer again depends on medical clearance and his own choice.