Matthew Tkachuk and Team USA Tear it in Miami Before Donald Trump Invite at White House

NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers Jun 17, 2025 Sunrise, Florida, USA Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk 19 controls the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Sunrise Amerant Bank Arena Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20250617_hlf_na2_054

Matthew Tkachuk and his teammates had a blast at Milano Cortina recently. Delivering a stellar performance against a formidable Canadian ice-hockey team, Team USA clinched the gold after a 46-year-long wait. And as the triumphant lot returned to their base, the celebrations were already in motion. With an invitation from President Donald Trump awaiting at the White House, Tkachuk and co. brought the roof down at E11EVEN.

In a recent Instagram post from ‘11miami,’ the entire team could be seen celebrating their victory with their fans at the famous nightclub. During the celebrations, the team let the drinks flow and the speakers blasted some happening songs. Together with their happy fans, the triumphant USA squad sang ‘The Star-Sprangled Banner.’

As soon as the news of Tkachuk and co visiting the nightclub, a long queue of 2000 clubgoers could be seen waiting outside the building. However, the ones who were inside the club had a merry time. According to reports, the players bought alcohol that included vodka, champagne, tequila, and beer worth $150,000. Surprisingly, they also let the fans have a taste of their bubbling success.

And that was not all. Interacting with the fans, Connor Hellebuyck requested the crowd to cheer the team as he led the ‘U-S-A’ chants. Looking at how the team’s goaltender has upped the mood in the club, Tkachuk addressed Hellebuyck as the “savior and secretary of defense.”

Surely, this was quite a blast the Team had E11EVEN. But their gold medal celebrations are far from being over. In a recent update from Tkachuk, he and his teammates have confirmed attending a special White House meeting with POTUS Donald Trump. However, not everyone from the squad will be visiting the gala event.

A chunk of the players will be joining their teams for NHL duty. Interestingly, for Tkachuk, this will be his third visit to the White House in less than 14 months. The first time the Team USA athlete went to the White House following their maiden Stanley Cup victory. Next up, the Panthers once again took a trip last month following their second championship win.

Meanwhile, despite such a jolly vibe surrounding Team USA men’s hockey, there was one incident that made the hearts of all the gold medal-winning members get heavy.

Matthew Tkachuk and fellow Team USA members drops heartfelt tribute to Johnny Gaudreau

As the team finally secured the most coveted gold after a wait of almost 5 decades, their happiness knew no bounds. However, a quilt of memories made their hearts heavy as they cried the happy tears. The team missed one of the most important members on the Olympic stage. A tragic fatal accident took left wing Johnny Gaudreau away from Team USA.

Imago Olympics: Ice hockey, Eishockey Men Finals – Gold Medal Game Feb 22, 2026 Milan, Italy Auston Matthews 34 of the United States, Zach Werenski 8 of the United States and Matthew Tkachuk 19 of the United States hold up the jersey of John Gaudreau after defeating Canada in the men s ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter games, Winterspiele,Spiele, Summer games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Milan Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena Italy, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAmberxSearlsx 20260222_jla_si2_141

Immediately after the victorious moment, Matthew Tkachuk, alongside Zach Werenski and Auston Matthews, ran to grab Gaudreau’s jersey and took a victory lap around the ice rink. The team kept the same jersey in their locker room throughout the Milan Olympics to honor the deceased soul.

For Tkachuk, it was even more overwhelming as he missed his dear friend with whom he conquered the icy realm in the jerseys of the Calgary Flames.

The moment took an extremely emotional turn when the team’s defenseman Zach Werenski rushed to the stands to get Johnny’s little kids to the victory stand. The two-year-old boy might not have enough maturity at the moment to fathom the gravity of the situation. But this moment shall stay with him forever and in history.