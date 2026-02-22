Matthew Tkachuk Honors Johnny Gaudreau on Ice After Gold Medal Win at Milan Olympics

Olympics: Ice hockey, Eishockey Men Finals – Gold Medal Game Feb 22, 2026 Milan, Italy Auston Matthews 34 of the United States, Zach Werenski 8 of the United States and Matthew Tkachuk 19 of the United States hold up the jersey of John Gaudreau after defeating Canada in the men s ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter games, Winterspiele,Spiele, Summer games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Milan Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena Italy, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAmberxSearlsx 20260222_jla_si2_141

Team USA etched their name in the history books by winning their first gold medal in ice hockey after 46 years. However, the win was surrounded by a heaviness as they remembered their left wing, Johnny Gaudreau, who passed away in a tragic accident in August 2024.

Right after Jack Hughes hit the winner against Canada, players Zach Werenski, Matthew Tkachuk, and Auston Matthews lifted up Gaudreau’s jersey and took a lap around the rink, dedicating the win to their beloved teammate.

Gaudreau’s family was also in attendance for the game. As soon as the team won, Gaudreau’s son, Johnny Jr., was also seen celebrating the victory with the team.

“Zach Maretzky have gone into the stands to go get Johnny’s kids. They’re going to come out now, match jersey, and get a picture with the gold medal team. You talk about sports, and you talk about the togetherness of a team,” echoed the jubilant voice of the commentators.

At just two years, while he might not be able to fathom the entire gravity and importance of the situation, the moment came in as a heartfelt one in Olympic history.

Gaudreau and Tkachuk were close friends. Suiting up for the Calgary Flames, they formed one of the best duos in modern-day ice hockey history. Playing together from 2016 to 2022, their bond got intertwined even outside of the ice. In the most shocking incident, Johnny, along with his brother Mathew Gaudreau, passed away in 2024.

Then came the unthinkable day.

On August 29, 2024, Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Mathew Gaudreau, were riding their bicycles in New Jersey when tragedy struck. While the duo was riding their bicycles in New Jersey, an alleged drunk driver killed them, sending the ice hockey community into a state of disbelief and shock. As per reports from the Associated Press, Sean Higgins was charged with the murders. He allegedly recorded an alcohol level of .087 while the legal limit was .08.

What was more tragic was the fact that the incident happened on the eve of their sister’s wedding. Naturally, the news broke the family as everybody was devastated. Perhaps, in one of the most fitting manners, the US men’s ice hockey team won their first Olympic gold medal after 46 years. The last time they achieved the feat was back in 1980.

On the golden Olympic night in Milan, grief and glory stood side by side. And Team USA captain, too, remembered their beloved friend as an emotional undercurrent swept through the American squad.

Auston Matthews details how Johnny Gaudreau has been a constant source of locker room inspiration

As Team USA suited up for Milano Cortina, Gaudreau’s family pointed out how representing his country at the Olympics was his biggest dream. In a heartbreaking admission, his family revealed that back in 2024, Gaudreau was training and pushing himself harder than ever. Under the close guidance of his father, the deceased athlete was determined to crack the trials and make it to the Olympic team, but his dreams were shattered.

Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Calgary Flames at Columbus Blue Jackets Dec 9, 2022 Columbus, Ohio, USA Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Johnny Gaudreau 13 takes the ice prior to the game against the Calgary Flames at Nationwide Arena. Columbus Nationwide Arena Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAaronxDosterx 20221209_add_db4_031

Although the world missed Gaudreau’s presence at the Olympics, Team USA made sure that he was always with them. A jersey of their deceased friend was hung up in the locker room, which constantly gave them the zeal and power to conquer all the adversity while reaching the pinnacle.

Now that the job is done, Captain Matthews, with a heavy heart, told CBC Olympics, “He’s been on everybody’s mind. We’ve got his jersey in the locker room. So many guys on this team who grew up with him and played with him and were extremely close with him. He’s here with us in spirit. It’s awesome.”

Thus, as the golden glory shines bright on Team USA, somewhere up in the skies, Johnny Gaudreau, too, is relishing every moment of his unfinished dream that he can now call his own.