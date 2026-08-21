Olympic Medalist Opens Up About Heart Condition After Suffering Cardiac Arrest Post-Race

Eleven US national championships, a World Championship gold, and three Olympic Games capped off with an Olympic bronze medal defined Jenny Simpson’s historic career. Her deep connection to the sport eventually led her to become Fleet Feet’s first-ever chief running officer after retiring. But a terrifying medical emergency this summer has permanently changed her relationship with the sport.

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While pacing a group at the Sir Walter Pop Up Mile in June, she collapsed, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, and nearly lost her life. She is now finally opening up about the rare heart condition that has forced her to stop running forever. Her detailed public statement arrives just over two months after the terrifying episode in Raleigh.

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The 39-year-old released an extensive statement on her social media pages detailing her ordeal. Simpson revealed how her new diagnosis dictates that she will never run again, while also asking fans to focus on her survival. She directly addressed her supporters, instructing them on exactly how to speak to her about the situation.

“It took me time to find the words and be ready to share this update. Thank you for your continued love, patience, prayers and concern as I recover and return to work and public life,” Simpson wrote on her Instagram page.

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“You might be wondering what would be the right thing to say to me after an event like this? Please do not say that you’re sorry or that you feel bad for me. If it is true in your heart, please tell me you’re glad that I’m here. That’s how I feel – so glad that I’m still here.”

The 39-year-old was serving as a pacemaker during the Sir Walter Pop Up Mile when the emergency suddenly occurred. Following her collapse, paramedics immediately rushed to her side to administer lifesaving aid. They performed CPR and used an AED to restore Simpson’s pulse before rushing her to the hospital, where doctors discovered the root cause of the incident.

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Medical complications quickly arose at Duke University Hospital as doctors diagnosed her with arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC). According to her Instagram post, ARVC is a rare inherited disease of the heart muscle in which scar tissue forms inside her heart and disrupts electrical signals. That disruption triggered the dangerous rhythms that caused her to suffer a sudden cardiac arrest, leaving her with severe internal trauma.

Simpson revealed that her heart and lungs were so badly injured during the ordeal that it felt like she was “beginning to drown”. The presence of a world-class team of doctors ultimately helped save her life. Now, while she hasn’t fully recovered, the Olympic medalist is back home as she continues her rehabilitation with the backing of her community.

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“I’m blessed with an incredible family, wonderful neighbors, supportive colleagues and the enormous love of our running community,” she added. “I’m not afraid of what comes next because I know I’m not alone.”

Simpson had already retired from elite racing in 2024 after winning an Olympic bronze in 2016, a World Championship gold in 2011, 11 individual US national titles, and four NCAA titles. Her connection with running extended into the grassroots community long after her professional career ended. Just before taking on the pacing duties in Raleigh, Simpson had recently completed a massive cross-country running pilgrimage across America.

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Jenny Simpson opens up on her running pilgrimage

After over two decades of competing and honing her skills, Simpson was burned out by the intense structure of elite training. Her dedication led to accolades and accomplishments beyond anything she had dreamed of, but the 38-year-old needed a massive reset. A few months after she retired from professional racing, Simpson packed her things for a journey across the country.

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Simpson and her husband, Jason, packed their two dogs into a van and set off on a road trip. They started the trip in 2025 and only returned home a year later after traveling across all 50 states. They turned the expedition into a sprawling running tour that reignited her passion for the sport.

What started as a reset for Simpson turned into a rediscovery of her love for running on a grassroots level. Together, the couple ran with local run clubs, met new communities, and explored national parks without any strict athletic plan. Simpson explained this unstructured approach during an interview earlier this year.

“The best way I can describe it is that we had a mission to run with communities in all 50 states, but we didn’t start with an outcome in mind,” Simpson told Runner’s World. “I had been so disciplined in process and goal-setting for so long that we wanted a departure from that.” She noted that the lack of structure made the trip deeply impactful.

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“So we had a van and a map, but we didn’t have a really crystallized intention or outcome in mind. And I think that ended up making the trip really, really special in a lot of ways.”

It turned out to be the perfect way to unwind for Jenny Simpson especially after a career spent solely focused on training to be the best. This time, she could do what she loved most in the world alongside people doing exactly the same.

“After two decades of high-performance training and racing, I was kind of given time and space to do whatever I wanted to do, and I just wanted to run with people out of clubs and running stores and in their own neighborhoods,” Simpson added.

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That year-long pilgrimage gave Simpson a chance to rediscover what running meant before her diagnosis changed everything. While she was appointed as Fleet Feet’s Chief Running Officer in February 2026, there is currently no confirmed date for when Simpson will resume her public duties as she continues her ongoing medical recovery at home.