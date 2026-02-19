Michael Phelps Welcomes Winter Olympian to History-Making Feat After 18 Years

Skier Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo won his fifth gold medal at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics for the team sprint, with his teammate Einar Hedegart. His latest gold, while perhaps nothing new for the skier, made him only the second person to ever enter an elite club, a feat previously achieved only by legendary swimmer Michael Phelps.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo joins Michael Phelps as the only athletes to win 10 Olympic gold medals (and Ray Ewry if you count 1906, @bambam1729),” reported Nick Zaccardi on X. “Klaebo also joins Eric Heiden as the only athletes to win five golds at one Winter Games. Klaebo eyes 6 for 6 in Saturday’s 50km.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo’s latest gold medal came from a men’s cross-country team sprint. He finished the race at 18:28.98, only 1.37 seconds before second place, U.S.A. It marked his tenth Olympic gold medal and 13 overall. The 29-year-old Norwegian skier’s first gold medal came at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, when he finished first in the individual sprint. During the 2018 Winter Olympics, he also won the 4×10 km relay and team sprint.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four years later, he won two gold medals at the 2022 Beijing Olympics in the team sprint and individual sprint. And now, in 2026, he won five gold medals, making it 10 gold medals in total, joining Phelps as the only other Olympian with double-digit gold medals. Showcasing such dominance in skiing, even Klaebo could not hide his excitement.

“It’s obviously very satisfying to make this happen,” Klaebo said. “The team sprint is one of the most fun events, but also one of the hardest.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The butterfly master won 23 Olympic gold medals between 2004 and 2016. Phelps achieved the ten gold medal feat in 2008. He remains at the top of the ladder, with not only the most gold medals but also the most Olympic medals ever. Besides the multiple first prizes, he has three silver medals and two bronze medals. While Klaebo has equalled the former swimmer in one aspect, he is now aiming to join in another aspect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo is aiming for his sixth gold of the 2026 Winter Olympics

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo will compete for the 50-kilometer mass start on Sunday. If he wins gold in that competition, it will be his sixth in 2026. He will join Michael Phelps, Mark Spitz, Kristin Otto, and Vitaly Scherbo as the only Olympians to win six or more gold medals in a single edition. Besides, Scherbo, who is a gymnast, all the others are swimmers.

Interestingly, Phelps is the only one who has entered this category twice, having won eight gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and six gold medals at the 2004 Athens Olympics. Now, the cross-country skier is on the verge of becoming the fifth individual to enter the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has already done the men’s 10-kilometer free, 10km skiathlon, sprint classic, team sprint free, and the 7.5km relay. Only the 50-kilometer mass start remains between him and the record. He has already become the one with the most gold medals in the Winter Olympics.

The Norwegian sits in fifth with 12 medals. He needs four more to overthrow Marit Bjorgen as the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time. For now, he is focusing on his 11th gold medal. It remains to be seen what awaits the skier this Sunday.