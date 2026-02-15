Mikaela Shiffrin Breaks Silence on Injuries that Nearly Ended Her Career Ahead of Winter Olympics Showdown

Some injuries, even after they heal, can leave a lasting psychological mark. For Mikaela Shiffrin, the tragic accident in 2024 still affects her confidence to some extent. The 30-year-old is currently chasing her first Olympic medal since 2018, and it seems like she feels overwhelmed, as reflected in her admission ahead of the Giant Slalom. According to Shiffrin, it is hard for her to even think of getting back on her skis. However, the thought also brings a sense of pride in a comeback.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Heading into tomorrow’s GS (bib 3, cuz I’m back in the top 7 in the world!!), I have an overwhelming sense of gratitude that I simply get to be here, after everything,” Shiffrin wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I’m proud of how far I’ve come. A little over a year ago—following my crash and injury in Killington…cont.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shiffrin’s injury in Killington turned out to be way more serious than she first believed. The crash resulted in a deep puncture wound on the right side of her abdomen. She also experienced severe muscle trauma after fumbling into the gates and fencing near the finish line. Doctors later confirmed that the wound was several centimeters deep, and the fact that it existed close to her colon added more to the danger. The immediate post-accident action saw the aid team carrying her off the course to a medical center, where she continued to process the shock while being unable to move.

The recovery process demanded enough patience from the athlete and her loved ones. She required surgery to clean the wound and remove fluid buildup to prevent infection. Shiffrin also faced psychological challenges, including PTSD symptoms and fear when returning to Giant Slalom racing, the same that she currently experiences in Milan.

However, it seems like her situation is now better, as the recent admission also included a confident take on her comeback. “I couldn’t even imagine skiing Giant Slalom at this level again, let alone starting in the discipline at the Olympics,” she added.

The confession, however, comes right ahead of the opportunity she has on Sunday, which could mark an end to her troubles with not just an Olympic medal but a quick boost in confidence. The race has two runs, one in the morning and one later in the day, and the skier with the fastest total time wins. After her last medal in 2018, the 30-year-old is all set to compete in a challenging Giant Slalom setup with fewer gates and more danger on the line. While pressure continues to build around the athlete, it seems like she is carrying a mantra to keep her levels intact.

Mikaela Shiffrin draws inspiration from tennis legend Billie Jean King’s “Pressure is a privilege” call

The pressure has only grown on Mikaela Shiffrin as she returns to Olympic Giant Slalom after years of setbacks and missed chances. Since her gold medal in 2018, the 30-year-old has struggled to return to the Olympic podium, and her recent seasons have been shaped by injury and recovery. Her crash in Killington forced her to step away from Giant Slalom for months, and even after returning, podium finishes did not come easily. Each race brought expectations, but also reminders of how difficult her journey back has been. Despite these challenges, Shiffrin has continued to push forward, and pressure seems like just another opportunity for her.

“I really chose to believe that it’s a beautiful gift, despite maybe feeling a little bit of pressure at times,’’ Shiffrin said.

“Knowing that judgments can be made on the sole moment when there’s so much else that has gone into the course of the last four years, in the last eight years, and 16 years of my career so far, so pressure can exist. Billie Jean King said pressure is a privilege, but maybe that doesn’t always feel that way.’’

Giant Slalom remains one of the sport’s most demanding and risky events. With higher speeds and wider turns than slalom, racers are expected to balance aggression and control on a course where even a small mistake can lead to a serious crash. Shiffrin knows these dangers well after her injury, but her return makes it clear that she isn’t backing down from the opportunity ahead of her.

ADVERTISEMENT