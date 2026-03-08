Mikaela Shiffrin’s Words on Late Father Brings Olympics Journey Full Circle for Reporter

Mikaela Shiffrin stood at the summit of her sport once again in 2026, carving through the slalom course with the precision and daring that have long defined her. Her third Olympic gold, claimed by a remarkable 1.5‑second margin, set a new milestone, making her the oldest American woman to win an Olympic title. Yet amid the celebration, it wasn’t the record or the run that lingered most. It was Shiffrin’s words after the race that resonated with those who understand grief.

During the press conference, Shiffrin opened up about the impact of her father’s death in 2020, reflecting on her emotions and how she navigated life in its aftermath. For Liriel Higa, that moment struck deeply. In an essay for The New York Times, Higa wrote about the Winter Olympics and how Shiffrin’s performance and story resonated with her own experiences.

She later shared a screenshot of the article on her Instagram Story, writing, “Wrote about @mikaelashiffrin last month, and how she captured how I’ve felt at times when missing my dad.” Reshared by Mikaela Shiffrin to her own story.

“Listening to her speak after her win on Wednesday, it was clear that her emotion was not about having silenced her doubters or having lifted any hex — or even just about recapturing the gold. Shiffrin’s father died after an accident in 2020,” Higa wrote in her piece for the New York Times.

“The way she spoke about how she has experienced life since then will likely resonate with anyone who mourns a loved one. (My dad died last year, and I was stunned at how precisely she captured this unmooring.)”

Imago February 18, 2026, Cortina d Ampezzo, Italy: MIKAELA SHIFFRIN USA during first run of the women s alpine skiing slalom event at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. She won gold, her first medal since 2018. Cortina d Ampezzo Italy – ZUMAsc5_ 20260218_oly_sc5_001 Copyright: xErichxSchlegelx

That’s because, as Higa revealed, she had also recently lost her father and was “stunned at how precisely she captured” the aftermath. She shared the piece on her official Instagram account and was, surprisingly, met with a reaction from Mikaela Shiffrin. The Olympian reposted the piece and reacted with a simple heart emoji to mark just how touched she was by the essay.

Shiffrin’s conference became a defining moment of the Winter Olympics for the writer, although Mikaela wasn’t the only one who inspired her. Higa also wrote about Ilia Malinin and Maxim Naumov, who showed immense grace and resilience in the face of adversity. Malinin entered the Olympics as a favourite to medal but fell short in the free skate.

However, he would go on to pick himself up and congratulate the winner in a moment that went viral. It also earned the American figure skater the Fair Play Award in a global poll. Naumov, on the other hand, lost both his parents in a plane crash that devastated the US figure skating community last year.

Despite that, the 24-year-old qualified for the Olympics by finishing third at nationals to make his Olympic debut. Higa went on to praise all three athletes for showing their resilience and wrote that while fans will remember their athletic achievements. Not to mention, Mikaela isn’t stopping anytime soon, she’s returning for more!

Mikaela Shiffrin extends World Cup lead with rare super-G start

With her record-breaking Winter Olympics now over, Mikaela Shiffrin’s focus has shifted to the World Cup. The 30-year-old currently leads the charge for her sixth career World Cup overall title and moved further ahead of Emma Aicher. That was thanks to Shiffrin participating in a rare super-G, although she finished 23rd in the race.

Yet, that still earned her enough points to recover her lead after Aicher’s performance in the downhill. With neither Lindsey Vonn nor Shiffrin participating in the downhill, the German-Swedish skier finished second and cut down the two Americans’ lead. Despite her injury, Vonn still leads the race for the downhill title, while Shiffrin leads the race for the overall title.

But Aicher’s podium finish sliced Vonn’s lead to just 14 points with only two downhill races remaining. Shiffrin’s strong super-G performance, however, earned her eight crucial points to stretch her advantage to 125 with six races left in the season.

With so little separating the sport’s biggest names, who will seize control as the season hurtles toward its finish? Share your take in the comments below.