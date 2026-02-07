Milan Cortina Introduces Major Change to Winter Olympics Tradition for Speed Skating Gold

Veteran Canadian skater Valerie Maltais, in her fifth Winter Olympics, stepped onto the podium to receive her bronze medal in the women’s 3000m event. For Team Canada, the medal became their first in Milano Cortina. However, this was delivered to the speed skater in a unique way that doesn’t follow the regular Games tradition.

As reported by Ben Steiner on X: “The medal ceremonies are different at Milan Cortina 2026, and we see Valerie Maltais do it first for Canada. With the Games so spread out, athletes receive their medals as soon as they step onto the podium at the venue. Since 2006, it had been two separate ceremonies.”

For twenty years, since the Torino Games, an athlete would stand on a temporary podium in the venue for flowers and a fleeting celebration. What about the medal? Well, it was given in a dedicated plaza later on during the event. However, at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, this tradition was broken.

This time around, the Games aren’t happening just at a single venue. It spans from the metropolitan hub of Milan to the mountain clusters around Cortina d’Ampezzo. So, the officials had to make this decision.

The roar of the crowd soared for Francesca Lollobrigida’s gold, followed by Norway’s Ragne Wiklund, who won silver, and ultimately it came to the Canadian. And the podium celebrations said it all.

For the 35-year-old speed skater, it was her first individual Olympic medal following the team gold in the Beijing Games in 2022 and a silver in short-track (3000m relay) at the 2014 Sochi Games. However, the event’s main attraction was the gold medalist, who had an emotional podium.

Her determination sparkled at the Winter Olympics

Francesca Lollobrigida’s journey to Olympic gold in the women’s 3000m speed skating was more than just a performance. It was a statement in itself.

“Seriously, this one is for everyone who believed in me. But also for the people who said, ‘No, maybe she can’t do it. They gave me the power to prove myself,” she said following her gold medal performance at the Winter Olympics.

Competing on her 35th birthday in front of a roaring home crowd in Milan, the four-time Olympian smashed the Olympic record by over two-and-a-half seconds, claiming Italy’s first speed skating gold medal at the 2026 Games.

Her emotional celebration saw her immediately leave the ice to find her young son, Tommaso. “The message I wanted to show is that I didn’t choose between skating and being a mum. I stopped after my medal in Beijing. I was on the top of the world. I am really proud of myself that I came back,” she added.

Lollobrigida proudly demonstrated that she didn’t choose between being an Olympic champion or a beloved mother; she has achieved both!