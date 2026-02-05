Milan Olympics Hockey Event Postponed After Multiple Athletes Fall Ill

Multiple controversies have shrouded the entire hockey scene around the Milan Olympics since its very first announcement. From an incomplete arena to a literal hole during the testing of the venue, it has seen it all. However, more issues carried over to the opening day of the competition.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As reported by the Milan Olympics’ official website, the marquee Group A match between reigning champion Canada and Finland has been postponed by a week because of an outbreak of illness that has been observed among the Finnish squad members.

The clash was called off after a norovirus outbreak swept through the Finnish camp, hospitalizing players and depleting the roster just hours before puck drop. A joint statement from the IOC, IIHF, and the local organizing committee confirmed that the decision was made “in accordance with established health and safety principles, with the health and wellbeing of players, team staff, officials and all tournament participants as the highest priority.”

ADVERTISEMENT

They added, “While all stakeholders recognise the disappointment of not playing the game as originally scheduled, this was a responsible and necessary decision that reflects the spirit of the Olympic Games and the integrity of the competition. All stakeholders thank teams, partners and fans for their cooperation and understanding, and look forward to the rescheduled game being played under safe and appropriate conditions.”

The game hasn’t been fully removed from the schedule but postponed to February 12 at 14:30 (local time) at the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena. Ottawa reporter Claire Hanna further confirmed on X that 13 players are either sick or quarantining due to exposure to the ill members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finland Head Coach Tero Lehtera clarified his concerns, stating, “There’s a chance that if they would play then it would influence Team Canada and their health as well. I couldn’t risk my players.” The infected list included the names of Sanni Ahola, Elli Suoranta, Sini Karjalainen, Ronja Savolainen, Sanni Vanhanen, Jenniina Nylund, Julia Schalin, Viivi Vainikka, Emilia Vesa, Michelle Karvinen, Noora Tulus, Emma Nuutinen, Susanna Tapani, and Julia Liikala.

So, with Finland unable to play against Canada in their very first match, it’s now very unclear if the team will be fit enough for their upcoming match against the United States on Saturday. However, the main concern would be around the arena that will host these hockey matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The NHL addressed the concerns surrounding the Milan Olympics hockey arena

From January 9 to 11, there were a few Italian Cup matches that included the semifinals and the finals at the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. These seven games acted as a test for the Milan Olympics.

The officials claimed that the entire event was “a good trial run,” but also acknowledged a few issues that showed up. 14 locker rooms needed to be completed, and there was a hole in the rink, which had to be fixed before the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While challenges are inherent with new ice and a still-under-construction venue, we expect that the work necessary to address all remaining issues will continue around the clock,” a joint statement from the NHL and NHLPA read. Indeed, they didn’t give up on the Games.

They added, “The NHL and NHLPA will continue to monitor the situation, standing ready to consult and advise on the work being done to ensure that the local organizing committee, the IOC, and the IIHF deliver a tournament and playing conditions befitting the world’s best players.”

Even IIHF President Luc Tardif also expressed his confidence, stating, “There is no reason that NHL will not come. We want to make sure about the quality of ice, the security for the players, doesn’t matter where they come from. So now I can say we’re ready for the competition.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There were issues related to the venue. However, all of the managing bodies united with external help from the NHL to fix these problems right before the Milan Olympics.