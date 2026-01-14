Milano-Cortina Games Set to Introduce Innovative Anti-Doping Measures for First Time in Olympic History

With just 23 days to go until the Milano‑Cortina Winter Olympics, excitement is ramping up. But so is tension among some athletes, as something is happening behind the scenes this year, that could change the way we think about clean sport. Well, for the first time in Olympic history, the Games are introducing a new approach to anti-doping that goes beyond the usual testing methods.

According to recent reports, the International Testing Agency (ITA) is finalizing an agreement with Italian customs and the Ministry of Justice to take a proactive stance. As part of this plan, officials will have the authority to inspect athletes’ luggage upon arrival in Italy. The aim to catch banned substances before they reach competition areas.

ITA Director General Benjamin Cohen explained, “We need to be ready to test the right substances, on the right athletes, at the right moment.” Traditionally, testing happens during or after Olympic competitions, but this approach seeks to stop violations before they even reach the venues. The ITA is also focusing on better coordination with international sport federations, including skiing, biathlon, ice hockey, and curling.

While these federations continue to run their own programs, Cohen noted that closer collaboration is essential to handle the complexity of antidoping effectively. “The major federations have their own systems,” he said, “I wouldn’t say they’re doing a poor job, they have very capable people. But the fight against doping is so complex that we really should be working together.”

In addition, the WADA has appointed Independent Observer teams to monitor the antidoping process at the Games. Their role is to ensure transparency and fairness, so athletes, fans, and officials can trust that the competition is clean and equal for everyone. Interestingly, Athletes and their support staff will receive workshops, online courses, and other resources to make sure they understand the rules and the consequences when it comes to doping.

