Months After Passing Up on White House Visit, Team USA Women’s Hockey Gets Flavor Flav’s Vegas Honor Promise

A perfect Olympic run, a gold medal, and yet it all started with a single tweet from Flavor Flav. In the aftermath of Team USA’s women’s ice hockey team’s controversial White House snub, Flav proposed a party for the players. Since then, the event has snowballed into a three-day festival, with sponsors on board and rumours of a Las Vegas parade. And now, the rapper has promised something even bigger.

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In conversation with TMZ Sports, the creator of the “Flavor Flav’s She Weekend” has promised that Team USA’s women’s ice hockey team will get the key to Las Vegas.

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“Yeah, they’re (Team USA) coming in,” Flav said in the video. “I’ve got the whole United States Olympic Women’s Hockey Team coming to Vegas from July 16 to the 19. Alright?! And it’s going down, it’s going down! Imma do them real good.”

“Guess what? Imma tell you something, the men’s hockey team, they got invited to the White House and had McDonald’s. It’s all good, my girls? They’re gonna be eating shrimp, steak, lobster, and all that food. We’re gonna have a party, a parade, I’m giving them the key to the city, the proclamation, and all of that!”

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All this stems from the controversy that arose after President Donald Trump’s comments. During a call with the US men’s ice hockey team after they won gold, the President invited them to the White House. However, in a video posted on social media, President Trump joked that he’ll have no choice but to invite the women’s team as well.

Like the men, the women had also won the Olympic gold in ice hockey. Both teams eventually got formal invitations, but the women declined them, while the men accepted and attended. It turned into a serious controversy, with fans going after the men’s team for their reaction. For the unversed, when President Trump made his joke, several players laughed in the moment.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flavor Flav’s SHE Weekend (@flavorflavsshe) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

They have since apologised, and several members of the women’s team have also confirmed the same. But in the aftermath, Flavor Flav took to social media and decided to have a party for just the Team USA women’s ice hockey team. That has since snowballed into a larger event, with every female Olympian and Paralympian invited to the party.

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Set to be held in Las Vegas, Flav has turned it into a three-day festival, sponsored by MGM. Not only that, the iconic Las Vegas hotel is set to provide them with over 100 rooms to accommodate the athletes. That’s not all, as several brands have lent their support, offering to sponsor the event and more.

As per Fox5Vegas, Flavor Flav is also turning the event into a networking and sponsorship chance for several athletes. According to the report, one of the three days will be dedicated to helping many of the athletes meet potential sponsors and companies. Flav didn’t just stop there, as he used his music connections and managed to snag the Olympians tickets to AJ McLean’s show.

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Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean invites Olympians to his Vegas show

The rapper has long been a big supporter of women’s sports and the Olympics. So much so that he signed up as the official hype man for the US Water Polo team. However, this has been a far greater investment for Flav, as he has pulled out all the stops to support Team USA’s Olympians. So much so that the iconic rapper has turned to his music-industry contacts to snag them invites to AJ McLean’s show.

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Part of the iconic pop group The Backstreet Boys, McLean is set to perform in Las Vegas. His show will take place during the summer, and he has invited the entire US women’s Olympic team to watch. He attested to that in a video Flav shared on Instagram, which showed a phone conversation between the two.

“I saw the video that you posted the other day about the U.S. women’s Olympic team,” McLean said, as per ABC. “And I was blown away, dude. Good for you, man! These ladies deserve their flowers. They deserve their respect.”

“I want to invite all the ladies to our show in Vegas this summer. I’m 100% serious. I’m a girl, Dad, bro. My daughters watching these young ladies achieve greatness inspires my kids.”

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Now, what started as a reaction to a White House snub has turned into a full-blown celebration in Las Vegas. And with Flavor Flav promising them the world, Team USA’s women may be getting a tribute unlike any Olympians before them.