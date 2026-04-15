Multiple Surgeries Drives Two-Time Olympic Champion to Early Retirement

When Denmark’s leading badminton star, Viktor Axelsen, withdrew from the 2019 BWF World Championships with a lower back disc protrusion, the news stunned fans across the sport. “One day at a time. Will be back as soon as possible,” he promised that year via X. And true to his word, Axelsen returned to competition later that year and went on to capture Olympic gold in Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024. But as the medals and surgeries accumulated, it became clear that his old injury had never truly faded, ultimately leading to a difficult decision.

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By 2025, recurring physical issues started showing again, and despite repeated efforts to stay at the highest level, the problems kept coming back. That long battle with his body has now led Viktor to retirement in 2026 at the age of 32.

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On 15 April, two-time Olympic champion confirmed his retirement, writing, “Due to ongoing back issues, I have made the difficult decision to step away from professional badminton. After surgery, treatments, and a long period of trying to return to a pain-free level, I have been advised to prioritize my long-term health,” as shared on LinkedIn.

The signs of his decline had begun to surface earlier. After winning the German Open, his first Super 300 title since 2021, and working under new coach Peter Gade, things initially looked promising. But at the All England Open, Axelsen suffered a shock first-round exit to Lin Chun-Yi. Soon after, he revealed on social media that he had been battling severe back pain for several months.

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In April 2025, he underwent endoscopic surgery to repair a disc herniation. His comeback, however, did not unfold as planned. In his first match at the Hong Kong Open, he lost in straight sets 21-15, 21-7 to Japan’s Kodai Naraoka, raising further concerns about his condition. When he speaks of that stretch, his words carry the weight of countless hours spent fighting pain and doubt.

“Accepting this has been incredibly challenging, but I have reached a point where my body will not allow me to continue at the level required,” he wrote. “Since I first picked up a racket, my dream was to become the best in the world. I committed fully to that goal every single day. It was never just a career to me, it was my life.”

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Viktor Axelsen’s farewell feels like the closing chapter of an era. Since turning professional in 2010, he has scaled badminton’s highest peaks: Two Olympic golds, world titles in 2017 and 2022, three European crowns, a Thomas Cup, and an extraordinary 183 weeks as the world’s top-ranked player. His stretch at No. 1 stands as the third longest ever, trailing only the legendary Lee Chong Wei and Lin Dan. Few non-Asian players have matched that legacy; only Thomas Lund before him managed two world titles.

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Reflecting on a journey that spun victories into memories, Axelsen shared his heartfelt gratitude. “What I will miss most is not just the competition, but everything around it. The daily process, the people, and the shared pursuit of excellence.”

He signed off with warmth for everyone who helped shape his story. Pointing to his coaches, teammates, opponents, federations, sponsors, and family. And turning to his kids, Vega and Aya, he added with affection, “I love you and look forward to spending more time with you.”

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But the final years were not only defined by injuries. 2025 also brought personal changes, making the period even more difficult beyond the court.

A year of change as personal life and career shifts collide

In 2025, Viktor Axelsen also went through a difficult personal phase as his marriage to Natalia Koch Rohde came to an end after more than a decade. The two first met around 2011 when both were young Danish badminton players coming through the junior and national training circuits. Soon after their relationship began.

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But over time their life together grew alongside his career! And soon they welcomed their first daughter in October 2020 and then married in March 2021. And later. moved into a life shaped by elite sport and international training bases including Dubai. After one year of marriage, their second daughter was born in October 2022, as Axelsen continued competing at the highest level.

But in August 2025, the couple announced their separation on social media, describing it as an amicable decision. Axelsen wrote that their, ” Life doesn’t always go as planned. Natalia and I have decided to part ways on good terms,” Axelsen wrote. Our primary focus will be on our two amazing girls and being the best possible parents for them during this difficult time.”

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Interestingly, the announcement came during an already demanding period in his career, as he was dealing with injury setbacks and a difficult competitive phase. But around the same period, there were also changes in his professional setup. He ended his coaching relationship with his father-in-law, Henrik “PK” Rohde, as he returned to a club coaching job in Denmark. But Axelson later transitioned to working under former world number one Peter Gade.

And with that, both his personal and professional worlds were going through a transition at the same time!