At the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games, a big change took place in how athletes from Russia and Belarus are treated at major international sports events. For the first time since 2014, competitors from these countries were allowed to take part under their own national flags and anthems. But this decision has stirred up a lot of reactions. But amid all this, Italian figure skater Nikolaj Memola spoke out, defending his mother’s home country.

When asked if he believed everyone would be in favor of Russia’s participation, Memola was confident. He said, “Absolutely. I’m convinced that all other athletes want the same as I do. If someone wants the suspension of Russia to continue, that person is just envious, and I don’t understand them. I don’t know a single skater who doesn’t want to see Russians at every possible competition again.”

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Born to an Italian father and a Russian mother, Nikolaj Memola has always felt a strong connection to both countries. He did not hesitate to express his opinion despite the criticism of his mother’s homeland stirring around him.

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However, all this came after the International Paralympic Committee reinstated the Russian Paralympic Committee and awarded Russian athletes a few quota spots in sports such as alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, and snowboarding.

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Nonetheless, this ruling was met with criticism across the globe! Ukraine has boycotted the inaugural and final ceremonies, and several other Eastern European countries followed suit. The move was even labelled as entirely wrong by the UK Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, who wrote:

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“Allowing athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete under their own flags while the brutal invasion of Ukraine continues sends a terrible message.”

Even athletes themselves expressed their positions. German cross-country skiers boycotted medal ceremonies as Russian gold medal winners were recognized. Other ceremonies were also followed by competitors in the Czech Republic, a clear indication of their disapproval of the political decision.

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But despite the outcry and scandals, Russian athletes left a mark on the podium. Para-alpine skier Varvara Voronchikhina won a bronze medal in downhill standing. Overall, Russia finished third in the medal tally, claiming 8 golds, 1 silver, and 3 bronze medals across para alpine and para cross‑country skiing.

But the criticism didn’t stop there. Through it all, Nikolaj Memola refused to want his mother country to be overlooked, as he believed that athletes should be allowed to play and be rewarded based on their talent, no matter the politics- a principle based on his own biography.

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The Russian influence behind Nikolaj Memola’s success

Nikolaj Memola, the 2025 European silver medalist, 2023 World University Games bronze medalist, and five-time ISU Challenger Series medalist, owes much of his skating growth to his Russian roots. Memola started skating in 2008, led by his mother, who was a former Russian skater, Olga Romanova.

Growing up with a Russian mother, he spent summers in St. Petersburg training on Russian ice rinks and absorbing the country’s rich figure skating culture. This early impression of Russian methods and training had a profound effect on his style and competitive advantage.

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Being an Italian and Russian citizen, Nikolaj Memola personally and culturally belongs to two nations. In the period when Russian athletes were suspended, he was invited to perform in Russia:

“Alexei Nikolaevich invited me to do exhibition performances with his skaters right after the Beijing Olympics. I planned to come, but soon after, Russia was suspended from international competitions, so we decided to drop the idea.”

Despite competing for Italy, Nikolaj Memola openly embraces his Russian heritage: “Yes, I remain Russian and am proud of it. It would be foolish to deny my roots and ancestors. As I get older, I’m even more interested in learning about Russia, so I still consider myself Russian.”

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His dual status, coupled with Russian and Italian training, contributed to the making of Nikolaj Memola the well-rounded and high-achieving skater he is today. He was not only a son of Russian heritage, but his family background was the key to his growth, discipline, and talent on the ice.