“Absolutely Horrible”: NHL Reporter’s Death Sends Hockey Fans in Complete Distress

Jessi Pierce, a respected NHL journalist and longtime contributor to NHL.com, has passed away at the age of 37. She was best known for her coverage of the Minnesota Wild and her deep connection to the hockey community. The tragedy occurred on March 21, when a house fire claimed the lives of Pierce, her three children, and the family dog, according to local authorities. Over more than a decade, Pierce built a reputation for her insight, authenticity, and dedication to the sport she loved.

According to the White Bear Lake Fire Department, they responded after neighbours reported seeing a fire coming from the roof of the house and noted that there were people inside. The report indicates that the firefighters located an adult, three children, and a dog after suppressing the fire.

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The NHL has since released an official statement confirming the loss of Pierce and her three children, Hudson, Cayden, and Avery.

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“The entire National Hockey League family sends our prayers and deepest condolences to the Pierce family on the passing of Jessi Pierce and her three young children,” the NHL said in a statement.“Jessi loved our game and was a valued member of the NHL.com team for a decade. We will miss her terribly.”

Meanwhile, fans are devastated by the news. One of them extended their condolences and tweeted, “This is absolutely horrible, She and Kirsten made me laugh every week. Love to her Husband, Family and loved ones.”

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For over ten years, Pierce led the NHL’s coverage on the Minnesota Wild, dutifully reporting the team’s lineup and also led a podcast, “Bardown Beauties.” Her work on the NHL and hockey in general appeared in countless publications, including The Athletic, USA Hockey and more. The 37-year-old also worked for the team, a journey that took her almost 10 years to achieve.

“The Minnesota Wild organization is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Jessi Pierce and her children,” the Wild said in a statement. “Jessi was a kind, compassionate person that cared deeply about her family and those around her. She served as a dedicated ambassador for the game of hockey during her time covering the Wild and the NHL.

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“Jessi and her children will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to their family, friends, and all who knew and loved them.”

In the days before the tragedy, Pierce spent time with her children, offering a glimpse into their close-knit family life. The photos she shared over time have since resurfaced, touching many who remember the deep bond and everyday joy they brought to one another.

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The grief across the Minnesota Wild fanbase wasn’t raw and immediate, as fans on X flooded her timeline to show her love regardless of their rivalry with the Wild.

Fans mourn the shocking death of Jessi Pierce

The loss of a journalist who was intertwined with the local sports scene is a big deal for every fan, especially one who gave her all like Jessi Pierce. And it hit many as a big shock, as one of them could barely believe the news, as they said, “Heartbreaking. I can’t believe it.”

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Another fan followed along the same lines as she couldn’t fathom the fact that Pierce and her three children had perished. “Life is so unfair,” the X user wrote, while another echoed a similar sentiment, “Absolutely heartbreaking… rest in peace to Jessi Pierce and her family.”

Pierce spent 10 seasons contributing to NHL.com, where she became known for her dedicated coverage of her hometown team, the Minnesota Wild. In its tribute, NHL.com described her as “a fixture on the area’s sports scene,” recalling her familiar, smiling presence at Grand Casino Arena, often wrapped in a blanket to stay warm in the press box.

Zach Halverson, a producer for the Minnesota Wild, wrote a touching tribute to Pierce’s impact on and off the rink. “From a @mnwild practice in the morning to enjoying ice cream with her kids in the afternoon, if there is any solace in this tragedy, it’s that Jessi’s last day was spent doing the things she loved most—covering hockey and being a mom.”

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“The rink will never be the same without her smile, her humor, and her passion for the game. There was never a moment that wasn’t made better by her presence. This is a gigantic loss for the State of Hockey, and my heart breaks for her husband, Mike, and the rest of her family and friends.”

Pierce took immense pride in her family, often bragging about her kids’ achievements and finding ways to blend motherhood with her career. Back when she was starting her family, she’d sometimes show up to a Wild practice with a child perched on her hip, juggling hockey coverage and parenting in one seamless act.

She was a familiar face in Minnesota’s sports circles, known for her lively presence on X, her work co-hosting the “Bardown Beauties” podcast about the Wild, and her regular appearances on a Minnesota Vikings show. Few matched her energy and reach across the state’s sports community.

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A proud Iowa State University graduate, her path wound through Brainerd, Minnesota; Syracuse, New York; and Colorado Springs, Colorado, among other stops, each shaping the pursuit of her dream a decade ago. Her hockey writing appeared widely, from USA Hockey and the Minnesota Hockey Journal to The Athletic and the B1G Ice Hockey blog.

Michael Russo of The Athletic also posted a sentimental and long tribute to Jessi, reflecting on her impact on the sport, on his life, and beyond. “There are no words to express how heartbroken we all are,” he wrote.

Without a doubt, the loss of such an influential voice leaves the NHL community a little quieter. Her impact on the sport will endure, and through it, her spirit will continue to resonate with those who loved the game as deeply as she did.