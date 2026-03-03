Americans Bid Over $1 Million Over Jack Hughes’ Iconic Olympics Gold Medal Moment

Jack Hughes did what no one expected!

He won the gold in overtime against Canada, which brought Olympic glory and an end to the 46-year drought of the men’s hockey team of Team USA. Yet the night had its sufferings.

Somewhere earlier in the game, he had been hit by a high stick right in the mouth, knocking two front teeth out and leaving some blood on the ice. Yet while he lost teeth in the battle, something even more precious was lost in the confusion that followed!

The puck. That small black disc. The one that Hughes hurled into the net at 1:41 of overtime to put the dramatic 2-1 victory of the U.S against Canada has become the object of a huge collector frenzy.

SCP Auctions experts, one of the most respected sports memorabilia auction houses in the United States, believe that if it ever came up for auction, it could fetch north of one million dollars – a staggering figure for a single piece of vulcanized rubber.

After the top pick from the 2019 NHL Draft, Jack Hughes’ golden goal, he was swarmed by teammates in celebration.

In the mayhem, the 24-year-old lost track of the puck and later admitted, “Honestly, I have no idea where that puck went… I know who doesn’t have it, is me. I sure as hell don’t have it.”

The historic puck was luckily gotten and recorded by the International Ice Hockey Federation. It is now stored in the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, where fans can view it.

However, the puck is not on sale, but its estimated value can be aligned to the massive historical relevance of the Hughes goal.

Other Olympic memorabilia that SCP Auctions has sold previously are a gold medal of the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics that went for more than $375,000 and a Miracle on Ice game-used stick of Mike Eruzione that sold at $290,000. Given its iconic status, Hughes’ puck could easily surpass these figures!

But it’s not just the Jack Hughes puck that will be on display.

Apart from Jack Hughes’ game-winning puck, other iconic Olympic hockey memorabilia shines

Both the Team USA men’s and women’s hockey teams captured gold at the 2026 Olympics in eerily similar fashion. Both finals were against Canada and ended 2–1 in overtime.

On the women’s side, it was Megan Keller who scored the game-winning goal in extra time when the teams were tied at one each.

It was achieved with 4:07 of overtime remaining, when Keller scored against the Canadian goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens, securing the United States with the gold. At an earlier point in the game, Canada had led 1-0 on a shorthand goal by Kristin O’Neill. In the last few minutes of the third period, when the game was tied, the U.S. took its goalie off to add an extra attacker, and then Keller delivered a dramatic finish.

That is why Kelly Masse, director of corporate and media relations at the Hockey Hall of Fame, confirmed that several other notable items will be displayed alongside the men’s puck.

These are the gold medals of female players, a jersey of Hilary Knight and Connor McDavid, and a jersey of William Nylander.

Even though Team Canada won the silver, Connor McDavid became the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the men’s tournament.

His 13-point performance in six games (2 goals, 11 assists) made him the record holder in terms of scoring at a single men’s Olympic ice hockey tournament.

Similar to the men’s puck, the women’s puck has now been included in the Hockey Hall of Fame collection in Toronto. Fans can now get hold of a real piece of the history of the Olympic hockey.