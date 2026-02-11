Matthew Tkachuk Sets Record Straight on Donald Trump-Team USA Drama at Milan Olympics

The question most U.S. athletes are being asked at the 2026 Winter Olympics is: What does it mean to represent America? This has drawn attention amid political tensions at home. Some athletes, like Hunter Hess, who expressed mixed feelings, faced public backlash, including criticism from Donald Trump. But not all athletes answered that way!

Matthew Tkachuk chose a different path with a very clear message.

Matthew Tkachuk, forward for the U.S. men’s ice hockey team at the 2026 Winter Olympics, arrived in Italy to compete for Team USA on February 12 at Santagiulia Arena. But before that, he was asked the same question about representing his country. His answer was different from those stirring controversy.

“It’s the greatest honor. It’s all you could ever ask for, wearing the red, white, and blue and competing and representing the best country in the world. It’s an unbelievable honor,” he said.

This is Tkachuk’s first Winter Olympics as a player, and he is part of the team’s leadership group, serving as an alternate captain alongside captain Auston Matthews and fellow alternate Charlie McAvoy.

His focus is clearly on the game rather than politics. After all, NHL players are back in the Olympics for the first time since 2014.

Yet, there is a big motive behind their game.

At Milan‑Cortina, Tkachuk and Team USA aim to end a long Olympic gold medal drought in men’s hockey. The U.S. Team has not won gold since the “Miracle on Ice” in 1980.

Even before the Games, Tkachuk has helped promote the Olympics.

In early February, he visited the White House and shared a photo on X with the caption: “From Stanley Cup champs to the world stage. Next stop: 2026 Winter Olympics. Go Team USA.”

His attention remains fully on the Games and representing his country on the ice.

As he says, “I’m at my best” and “I expect to be at my best, and there’s no better time to show it off than now.”

While Tkachuk focuses on his Olympic performance and promoting his sport, other U.S. athletes have faced backlash for speaking out on political issues.

Hunter Hess and Amber Glenn are facing backlash while chasing Olympic dreams

It all started after U.S. freestyle skier Hunter Hess said he’s had “mixed emotions” about representing the United States at this year’s Winter Games.

“It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now… There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t. For me, it’s more I’m representing my friends and family back home… all the things that I believe are good about the U.S.”

Hess’s honesty came during broader conversations among U.S. athletes about politics, patriotism, and immigration enforcement policies at home. But his words didn’t sit well with everyone.

President Donald Trump spoke out sharply on X: “U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn’t represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics. If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

But Hess is not the first to face this kind of scrutiny.

Amber Glenn, the U.S. figure skater, also spoke up not about politics in general, but about the struggles facing the LGBTQ+ community and how social issues touch athletes personally.

“I know people will say ‘you’re just an athlete, stick to your job and shut up about politics,’ but politics affect us all… It is something that I will not be quiet about.”

Her honesty drew harsh responses, even a “scary amount” of threats online, forcing her to step back from social media for safety. Still, she made it clear that while limiting her online presence, she will “never stop using my voice for what I believe in.”