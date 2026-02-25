Finally! The United States women’s national ice hockey team might visit the White House to receive the traditional honor following their Olympic gold medal win, even though that moment once seemed uncertain. Within days after arriving home in Milan, the team even refused the offer at first, which created some speculation and online discussion. Now, after Donald Trump publicly renewed the invitation, it’s clear that the celebration still stands.

On February 25, during his State of the Union address, Trump said the women’s team would “soon” visit the White House to celebrate their victory. “They beat a fantastic Canadian team in overtime as everybody saw, as did the American women who will soon be coming to the White House,” Trump said, as the U.S. men’s hockey team was being recognized inside the House chamber. At this time, it remains unclear whether the women’s team has formally accepted the invitation.

Interestingly, this comment was a big shift in tone after a week that placed the women’s champions at the center of an unexpected political conversation. Well, shortly after both teams Men and women’s, captured gold in Milan, Donald Trump held a congratulatory phone call with the men’s team following their overtime win against Canada.

During that call, which quickly spread across social media, he joked that he would “have” to invite the women’s team as well or he would “probably be impeached.” And this comment did not sit well with many. Some critics felt the invitation was an obligation rather than a celebration. Others dismissed it as light humor in a moment meant to congratulate American athletes.

But at the same time, the women certainly had already given their own dramatic finish days before.

Their overtime win over Canada won them gold in a match as intense as the situation in the men’s final.

But the focus was soon brought back to the ice and then to Washington.

Upon being requested to attend the State of the Union, the women’s team refused, claiming“previously scheduled academic and professional commitments” following the Olympics.

In a statement shared with NBC News, USA Hockey said the athletes were grateful for the recognition but unable to attend due to timing. “We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement.”

Now, with Donald Trump publicly stating that the team will soon be welcomed to the White House, the narrative appears to be settling. It remains unclear whether a specific date has been confirmed, but the invitation stands. Still, whether the initial remark was serious or lighthearted does not change the fact that the United States women’s national ice hockey team won gold. Amid the debate, Hughes’ mother, Ellen Hughes, also weighed in on this controversy!

Hughes family highlights Team Unity beyond Donald Trump’s politics

Hughes’ mother, Ellen Hughes, who works as a player development consultant with Team USA women’s ice hockey, said she was not bothered by President Donald Trump’s remark during the phone call. “These players, both the men and women, can bring so much unity to a group and to a country,” she said. “People that cheered on that don’t watch hockey, people that have politics on one side or on the other side, and that’s all both the men’s team and the women’s team care about.”

Ellen described the shared experience in Milan as something far removed from the noise online. The men and women trained in close quarters, shared dorms and hallways, and supported one another throughout the tournament.

“If you could see what we see from the inside, and the men and women sharing dorm rooms and halls and flex floors and the camaraderie and the way the women cheered on the men and the way the men cheered on the women, that’s what it’s all about,” she continued. While some critics pointed to the men’s team laughing during Donald Trump’s joke on the call, Quinn Hughes offered his own perspective.

Quinn, the brother of Jack Hughes and the overtime hero in the quarterfinal win over Sweden, called the time spent alongside the women’s team “amazing.” He and other men’s players were in attendance when the women secured gold.

“Me and Jack were there, we watched them win the gold medal,” Quinn said. “They came to our game and were able to watch us. So just the support back and forth, just to get to know them a little better was special, too.”

With all the headlines, debates, and all the political talk, one thing is evident: the United States women’s national ice hockey team was very successful on the ice. Their efforts and cooperation have paid off in the end, and regardless of the time of ceremonies or speeches, their triumph will be remembered and praised in the years to come.