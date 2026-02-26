Donald Trump’s Historic Decision for Team USA Male Player Raises Eyebrows Over Women Stars Unfair Treatment

During the 2026 Winter Olympics, both the U.S. men’s and women’s hockey teams made the country proud by winning gold over Canada! Both teams’ players were skilled, the games were intense, and both earned their victories fairly. But still, men’s goalie Connor Hellebuyck got all the attention, while women’s goalie Aerin Frankel, who allowed even fewer goals, didn’t get the same recognition. That didn’t sit right with many, and one top U.S. activist didn’t mince words pointing it out.

“I think it’s fine that U.S. men’s hockey goalie Connor Hellebuyck was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Trump for allowing only five goals during the Olympics,” wrote Charlotte Clymer, an American writer, activist, and communications consultant, on X.

“But why wasn’t U.S. women’s hockey goalie Aerin Frankel, who allowed only two goals during the Olympics, also honored in this way? That doesn’t make sense.”

And that’s exactly the question fans are asking.

Hellebuyck did a phenomenal job. He was key in the Olympic gold medal game against Canada, making 41 saves and helping the U.S. win 2‑1 in overtime. Across the tournament, he posted an excellent save percentage of about 95.6 percent, faced tons of shots, and helped his team to win gold.

Trump highlighted his performance during the State of the Union and said the team “voted” in favor of giving him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. But Aerin Frankel was equally impressive for the U.S. women’s team.

She went 5‑0 in the tournament, including a save percentage near .980 and three shutouts.

In the gold medal game, she stopped most of Canada’s shots, holding the U.S. in the game and helping the eventual win in overtime. Several fans have noted that her numbers were even better than Hellebuyck’s when simply looking at the goals allowed. But despite her historic display, Frankel was not honored in the same manner.

According to Congress.gov, “there is no formal procedure for nominating and selecting recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The President has wide latitude under Executive Order 11515 (March 13, 1970) to award the medal to any person recommended to the President for award of the Medal or any person selected by the President upon his own initiative. Selections often reflect the President’s political and personal interests.”

Trump himself mentioned Hellebuyck’s performance during the State of the Union.

“Think of it, 46 shots on goal, and I asked him, ‘That one shot, the one where you put your stick in the back, and it hit the neck of your stick and bounced off, you practiced that, it was that little lucky?'” Trump said.

He then added that the members of the “great hockey squad will be very happy to hear, based on their vote and my vote,” that would “soon be presenting Connor with our highest civilian honor, which will be given and which has been given to many athletes over the years.”

Now, fans and activists are posing a simple question: if Hellebuyck is worthy of the top honor, then why not Frankel? But this is not the first time Trump has allegedly overlooked women Hockey players even after they won gold medals.

Women’s Olympic hockey team mocked, but Donald Trump promises White House visit

After both the U.S. men’s and women’s hockey teams won gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics, President Donald Trump invited them to his State of the Union address in Washington, D.C. The men’s team attended and were celebrated on stage, but the women’s team did not go.

They said they were grateful for the recognition, but many players had academic and professional commitments right after the Games and were just returning from overseas travel.

A USA Hockey spokesperson said, “We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement. Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate.”

The situation drew more attention after a video of Trump speaking to the men’s team in their locker room went viral.

In that call, Trump congratulated the men and said they would be invited to the State of the Union. Then, with a laugh, he added that he had to invite the women’s team too, joking that he would “probably be impeached” if he didn’t.

Several of the men’s players could be heard laughing at the remark.

Many online saw that joke as demeaning rather than respectful.

Critics said it made the women’s achievement feel like an afterthought and took the focus away from what they had accomplished. Before this moment, some fans already felt that women’s sports achievements were not always highlighted the same way as men’s. That sense grew stronger with the viral joke and the way the situation was talked about online.

However, just recently, in the 2026 State of the Union address itself, Trump did mention the U.S. women’s hockey team’s gold‑medal win and said they would “soon be coming to the White House” for a celebration.