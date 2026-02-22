Donald Trump Sends Direct Message to Team USA Over Gold Medal Win at Milan Olympics

For the first time since 1980, the U.S men’s hockey team is back on top with Olympic gold! On February 22, Team USA pulled off a 2‑1 win against their longtime rivals Canada. That’s exactly 46 years after their last win. Every save, every shot, and every moment played on the ice contributed to a historic win that fans will cherish for years. But the moment didn’t go unnoticed in Washington as Donald Trump wasted no time in congratulating the team on its achievement.

“Congratulations to our great U.S.A. Ice Hockey team. THEY WON THE GOLD. WOW!” Trump wrote on Social Truth, expressing excitement over the dramatic win. And they certainly earned it!

Because the gold medal game at Milan Cortina was a tightly contested race from the get-go, just 6 minutes in, Matt Boldy got Team USA on the board, giving the Americans an early 1-0 advantage. Canada fought back hard, and with under two minutes to play in the second frame, Cale Makar leveled the score 1-1, beating U.S. netminder Connor Hellebuyck with a shot and underpinning a nervous final period.

The third period, on the other hand, was a trial by fire. Canada outshot the U.S., had a handful of power play opportunities, but Hellebuyck was a rock in goal; he stopped 41 shots and kept the Americans on life support. He was the key to forcing overtime, and then…

And then, in overtime and played 3‑on‑3…the winning moment came much earlier. Jack Hughes scored just 1 minute and 41 seconds into OT, beating Canada’s goalie and sending the U.S. bench and fans into celebration. And with that said… this victory marked the first Olympic men’s hockey gold for the U.S. since 1980, ending a 46-year wait in a classic rivalry match against Canada, a team with a long history of Olympic success.

With NHL players back in the Olympics for the first time in years, this final lived up to every bit of the hype and became one of the most anticipated games of the tournament. But it seems Trump’s good luck with Team USA was there long before the Olympic ice even saw action.

Donald Trump’s early support for Team USA

Donald Trump’s support for Team USA was clear long before the Olympics even began. On Feb 1, the official X account of White House shared pictures of Florida Panthers players visiting the White House, including Matthew Tkachuk and Seth Jones alongside general manager Bill Zito and another team official as honored guests.

Interestingly… the visit came after the Panthers’ 2025 season, highlighted by their Stanley Cup Final victory on June 17, 2025, when they clinched the series with a 5‑1 win in Game 6. The White House caption read, “From Stanley Cup champs to the world stage. Next stop: 2026 Winter Olympics. Go Team USA!” With Team USA now claiming Olympic gold, that visit takes on even greater significance, celebrating athletes who made the nation proud on the world stage.

These appearances at the White House are part of a long-standing tradition of honoring championship athletes. Just days before, on January 16, the Panthers brought the Stanley Cup to Washington, and they had also been invited in 2025 following their 2024 championship.

But Trump’s engagement with hockey goes beyond ceremonial visits. The reports indicate he has even expressed support for hockey games between American and Russian players, although the NHL did not officially participate in those discussions. These are moments that evoke a special connection between hockey and Trump, one that now collides with Team USA’s Olympic victory.