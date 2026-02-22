Exclusive: Auston Matthews on Plan Behind Johnny Gaudreau Moment at Milan Winter Olympics

Hockey players of USA celebrate gold medal after the final match Switzerland vs USA at the 2025 IIHF Ice hockey, Eishockey World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft in Stockholm, Sweden, May 25, 2025. US hockey players pay tribute to Johnny Gaudreau after winning first men s ice hockey world title since 1933. CTKxPhoto/OndrejxDeml CTKPhotoF202505260202001 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCZExSVK CTKPhotoF202505260202001

Hockey players of USA celebrate gold medal after the final match Switzerland vs USA at the 2025 IIHF Ice hockey, Eishockey World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft in Stockholm, Sweden, May 25, 2025. US hockey players pay tribute to Johnny Gaudreau after winning first men s ice hockey world title since 1933. CTKxPhoto/OndrejxDeml CTKPhotoF202505260202001 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCZExSVK CTKPhotoF202505260202001

For the first time since the storied “Miracle on Ice” in 1980, the U.S. men’s hockey team has reclaimed Olympic gold — and they did it unforgettably. After a tense win over Canada, captain Auston Matthews led his teammates on a victory lap, holding the No. 13 jersey of the late Johnny Gaudreau. What appeared to be a simple tribute carried profound emotion, and Essentiallysports were able to capture that in an exclusive interview.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During the post-match press conference, EssentiallySports’s representative Shreya Verma asked Matthews: “We saw the emotional moment when you brought out Johnny’s jersey in the stadium. Can you guys take us to that moment and tell us what it means to you guys?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Auston Matthews replied, “Yeah, I think he’s had a big impact on a lot of guys in our room. A lot of guys grew up with him, spent a lot of time with him, but that’s the NHL or World Championships, different settings like that. You know, we’ve had his jersey in our room last year at the Four Nations, and we had his jersey in the room here at the Olympics as well, just as a subtle reminder that you know him, his brother, that they’re kind of with us in spirit.”

He added, “To be able to get it done like that, to win, to have his jersey out there for the team, in the team photo, and to have his kids come out and be with us we’re obviously you know thinking of them and you know you just felt like his. For so many guys in our room, it was special, and he was with us here in spirit throughout the tournament.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnny had been expected to play a main role for Team USA but the tragedy that claimed him and his younger brother Matthew life in 2024 shocked the team and the entire hockey world.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Imago MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 22: Team USA pose for a team photo with Johnny Gaudreaus children during the Ice hockey, Eishockey Mens Gold Medal Game match between Canada and USA on day sixteen of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy. Milan Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena Italy *** MILAN, ITALY FEBRUARY 22 Team USA pose for a team photo with Johnny Gaudreaus children during the Ice Hockey Mens Gold Medal Game match between Canada and USA on day sixteen of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy Milan Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena Italy Copyright: xJustPictures.ch/AndreaxBrancax jp-en-EuSpIm-AB-AAB_314422022026

Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, were on a bicycle ride together that night, August 29, 2024, in Oldmans Township in New Jersey, just hours before the wedding of their sister, when they were both on bicycles riding together. Sean M. Higgins, a drinking driver, hit the brothers behind in an attempt to pass through other vehicles on a dark rural road at around 8 p.m. Due to that, both brothers passed away instantly.

Johnny, or Johnny Hockey as he is often referred to, had 11 seasons in the NHL, with the Calgary Flames and then the Columbus Blue Jackets, putting in hundreds of points and playing for the U.S. in international competitions. Matthew, while not an NHL star, had been a player at Boston College and then a high school coach, training young players and spreading his enthusiasm for the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau aren’t there to see it, their presence was felt throughout the rink and on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team USA claimed gold while honoring Johnny Gaudreau’s legacy

The gold medal game between Team USA and Canada was played on February 22, 2026, at the Milano Santagiulia arena, and it was filled with intensity all the way to the end. The U.S. struck first. American Matt Boldy only needed to spend six minutes to score the first goal of the game and beat the goalie of the Canadian team, as he scored six minutes in the first shot of the game giving Americans an initial lead 1-0.

Canada retaliated, and towards the end of the second period, Cale Makar evened the score with a strong shot past Connor Hellebuyck, making it 1 -1. The third period was a draw that was full of suspense. Hellebuyck was outstanding and saved 41 out of 42 shots, one of them being a vital stick save that saved the game and took it to overtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

His performance provided the U.S. with a golden opportunity to fight. With time passing in the gold medal games in Olympics, the game would be played 3 vs. 3 and in the first minute and 41 seconds, Jack Hughes took the opportunity. The U.S. scored 2 goals in under a minute; after turning it over, he shot the goal, beating the goalie of Canada, bringing the U.S. to a 2-1 win and a 19-year-old silver medal, the first American men’s hockey gold in 46 years.

After the win, the team ensured that the Johnny’s memory was on top of their list by strapping Johnny No.13 on their backs as they paraded around the ice. The tribute was spotted by Meredith Gaudreau, the widow of Johnny, and she posted it on Instagram saying, “Every day for you and our kids.”

Well, Meredith has had the last eighteen months to raise their three children alone without Johnny and to go through grief and find a support system in the hockey community. It was an emotion and pride to see the team honor her late husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the photos of a ceremony showed Gaudreau family in the stands: all the faces were sorrowful, but radiated with pride as they saw Team USA ensure that Johnny would be a part of the historic victory. Guy and Jane, the parents of Johnny, were present at the tournament sharing all the emotional moments with Meredith and the children.