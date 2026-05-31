Heartbreaking Details Emerge After NHL Icon Claude Lemieux’s Passing at 60

This story revolves around suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On May 25, four-time Stanley Cup winner Claude Lemieux appeared in Montreal as a torchbearer during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final. Three days later, the 21-season veteran was found in a warehouse at a family-owned business. At the time, no official cause or details were released, leaving many questions unanswered. Now, new details about his death have emerged.

ADVERTISEMENT

On May 28, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman issued a statement mourning his passing, reading, “The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Claude Lemieux, a four-time Stanley Cup champion and one of the greatest big-game players in hockey history,” without sharing further details at the time.

Reports later indicated that Lemieux was found at a furniture store warehouse owned by his family in Palm Beach County, Florida, where he had been residing since April 2025. According to local sources, the family became concerned when he did not return home, and his son went to the business to check on him, where he reportedly found him in a rear section of the warehouse around 3 a.m. That detail quickly became central to early coverage of the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Palm County Medical Examiner’s Office told USA TODAY Sports in response to an open records request that “all public records you have requested for Claude Lemieux are exempt from public records as specified under SB 474 – FS 406.135. (2) (c).”

The citation made by the Examiner’s Office, enacted in 2024, prevents “photos, videos, audio recordings and autopsy reports related to suicide victims from general public records requests,” according to USA TODAY.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family business, Andros Home, later confirmed his passing in an Instagram statement, writing: “With profound sadness, we share news of the unexpected passing of our co-founder Claude Lemieux,” the company wrote. “Claude was an extraordinary presence whose vision, generosity, and big heart shaped not only Andros, but the many relationships and lives around him. Our immediate focus is supporting the Lemieux family during this difficult time. We appreciate everyone’s love and support.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even the New Jersey Devils shared their condolences, remembering Lemieux as a key figure in their history and a clutch playoff performer. The team said, “A clutch player on the ice and greatly appreciated by Devils’ fans off it, Claude’s impact in bringing the first-ever Stanley Cup to New Jersey will forever be remembered as one of the paramount performances in team history…”

While the hockey world continues to process the news, his career remains defined by success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Claude Lemieux remembered for rising when it mattered most in NHL playoffs

Claude Lemieux will be remembered because he was a player who showed up when the pressure was highest. He was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in 1983 and broke into the NHL in the mid-1980s. His playoff prowess emerged early, scoring heavily in Montreal’s 1986 Cup run despite limited regular-season ice time.

ADVERTISEMENT

After his time in Montreal, he was traded to the New Jersey Devils in 1990, where his game grew stronger. He became a consistent goal scorer, including a career-high 41 goals in 1991-92, and later 30+ goal seasons. His biggest impact came in 1995 when he led all players in goals during the playoffs and won the Conn Smythe Trophy as New Jersey won the Stanley Cup.

He then joined the Colorado Avalanche and helped them win the 1996 Stanley Cup, adding another championship to his record. Later, he returned to New Jersey and won another Cup in 2000, becoming a four-time Stanley Cup champion in total. Over 1,200 games, he scored 379 goals and 407 assists, marks that defined him as a clutch performer. He was also known for his physical, aggressive style, finishing with 1,777 penalty minutes, which made him one of the toughest forwards of his era.

After Lemieux’s NHL career, he briefly played in Switzerland and China, and returned for short stints in North America before retiring in 2009. He later worked as a player agent, staying connected to the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

And now, he is remembered for one clear reason: he showed up most when the pressure was highest, and that defined his entire career.