Hilary Knight and Megan Keller Take Jabs at Donald Trump on National TV

The U.S women’s Olympic NHL team is still making headlines days after the Winter Games! Fresh off their gold medal win over Canada, the team declined President Donald Trump’s invitation to the State of the Union, citing “scheduled academic and professional commitments” after the Olympics. But just a few days later, Hilary Knight and Megan Keller turned heads on national TV.

While celebrating their victory, Knight and Keller took subtle jabs at the President.

On March 1, U.S. women’s hockey stars Hilary Knight and Megan Keller made a surprise entry during host Connor Storrie’s opening monologue on Saturday Night Live. They joined Jack and Quinn Hughes of the men’s Olympic hockey team, all wearing their Team USA jerseys with their gold medals around their necks.

The moment started with the Hughes brothers already on stage, joking with Storrie about hockey and the show.

Jack laughed, “We’ve been so busy playing, we haven’t had time to see your show yet,” while Quinn added, “It’s about hockey, right?” Soon after, Knight and Keller walked in, and the studio erupted in cheers.

Fans watching at home immediately noticed the applause for the women lasted longer and felt louder than for the men.

Once all 4 NHL players were together, they traded a few jokes.

Knight began with, “It was going to be just us, but we thought we’d invite the guys, too.”

Keller added that they were hoping to give the men a “little moment to shine.”

Their lines were a clear nod to the earlier week’s controversy, when Donald Trump made a joking remark about the women’s team, one that many felt had overshadowed their Olympic achievement.

So what exactly did Trump say?

Donald Trump’s locker room joke sparks backlash

After both the men’s and women’s hockey teams won gold at the Milan‑Cortina Olympics, Donald Trump made a congratulatory call to the men’s team. He invited them to the State of the Union and joked about the women’s team.

“I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that,” while mentioning that if he didn’t, “I do believe I probably would be impeached.”

The remark was then met with laughter among the men’s team, and the place where the call was recorded became viral. While the U.S. women’s team was invited to the State of the Union, they refused, citing scheduling reasons and the time right after the Olympics.

The joke caused some backlash online and in the media.

Hilary Knight called the comment “distasteful and unfortunate,” saying it overshadowed the team’s Olympic success.

She pointed out that she is not focusing on the controversy but rather her interest is in the historic performance of the team, and that the incident is an indication that people are still discussing the treatment and recognition of female sports.

At the State of the Union itself, Donald Trump later said the women’s team would visit the White House “soon,” even though they did not attend the speech.