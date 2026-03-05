Matthew Tkachuk Crosses Florida-Columbus Boundaries for Johnny Gaudreau’s Daughter

Days after leading Team USA to its first Olympic men’s hockey gold in 46 years, Matthew Tkachuk showed that some victories go beyond medals. In the postgame celebration, he made sure Johnny Gaudreau’s No. 13 jersey joined the lap of honor, a quiet tribute to his late teammate. And in the days since, Tkachuk has found another quiet way to keep his friend close.

Recently, Meredith Gaudreau, wife of the late NHL player Johnny Gaudreau, shared an Instagram story showing their daughter Noa Harper Gaudreau at play. She was engaged in pretend cooking at a small toy kitchen, and Matthew was sitting nearby on the carpeted floor, holding a toy frying pan, seemingly joining in her game.

He appeared to be genuinely enjoying the moment. However, Meredith captioned the story as: “Dinner and a show, Noa x Uncle Chucky 🙈” and tagged @elliotckchuk, showing how Matthew and his wife Ellie Tkachuk were spending time with Noa in Columbus.

Even from his home in Fort Lauderdale, Matthew Tkachuk didn’t hesitate to visit. Meredith Gaudreau and her kids have stayed in Columbus, Ohio, ever since Johnny joined the Blue Jackets in 2022, and they’ve remained there since his passing in 2024. Two years on, his presence still fills their lives.

In The Players’ Tribune essay from June 2025, Meredith wrote, “Thank you for the very best years of my life” and for “making us a family.”

That love carried her and the kids to Milan for the 2026 Winter Olympics, where they cheered on Team USA. After the gold-medal win on February 22, Johnny’s two oldest children stepped onto the ice, holding his No. 13 jersey high.

Interestingly, Matthew’s visit came just the night before a big NHL matchup.

The Florida Panthers are set to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 5, 2026, in Columbus. Matthew Tkachuk, who returned to the Panthers earlier this season after surgery, is listed in the team notes.

Despite Olympic fame and the hectic NHL season, the gestures of Tkachuk demonstrate that not all of the connections are on the rink. However, it is not the first occasion when he has ensured that the world does not forget about Johnny Gaudreau and his family.

Team USA and Matthew Tkachuk leads tribute to Johnny Gaudreau.

Team USA seized not only the chance to win gold, but also the moment to honor Johnny Gaudreau and the shared dream he once chased with his brother, Matthew. As boys, the two brothers were keen on the Olympics, and they could always see themselves playing there in Team USA.

“It was their dream,” Jane Gaudreau said of her sons.

However, both Johnny and Matthew died on August 29, 2024, as they were riding their bicycles near their hometown in New Jersey when an SUV hit them, right before their sister Katie got married. Even though Johnny is gone, his teammates made sure he was present in spirit at the Olympics.

From the very start of the 2026 Winter Olympic men’s hockey tournament, the U.S. team made sure Johnny Gaudreau’s No. 13 jersey had a special place in their locker room. It hung there as a reminder of him and the impact he had on the team. Players often spoke about feeling his presence with them throughout the games.

“It means everything we all know he should be here with us,” said Dylan Larkin, who played with Gaudreau at multiple world championships. “He should be with us. We love him, and I like that we continue to think about him, and I wouldn’t imagine it any other way.”

Even when Team USA won gold in a thrilling overtime victory over Canada, the tribute extended beyond the locker room. USA Hockey invited Johnny’s family, including Meredith and their children, to attend the Games in Milan. The family admitted they were initially hesitant.

“It felt like more than we could handle. But we kept thinking about what John and Matty would say if they knew we turned it down. We knew the answer. John loved representing his country,” The Gaudreau family shared on X.

Following the medal ceremony, Team USA ensured that the tribute was meaningful and personal. Defencemen Zach Werenski and Dylan Larkin brought young children of Johnny, Noa, and Johnny Jr., onto the ice to join the rest of the team in the team photo with the jersey of their father. It is reported that Matthew Tkachuk himself asked Meredith if the children could be brought down for the photo.

Later, the Gaudreau family acknowledged that Team USA, NBC Olympics, and USA Hockey gave them a warm welcome and made the Olympic experience count. They called it “a gift we didn’t know we needed,” expressing gratitude for being included in a celebration.