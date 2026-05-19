Montreal Canadiens’ Game 7 Win Turns Ugly as Police Charge at Rowdy Fans

Maleeha Shakeel is a Senior Olympic Sports Writer at EssentiallySports, known for covering some of the biggest moments in global sport. From the World Athletics Championships 2023 to the Paris Olympics 2024 and the Winter Cup 2025, she has reported live on events that define sporting history. Her coverage has also been cited by Olympics.com on its official platform. Whether breaking developments in real time, such as her widely-followed live blog on Jordan Chiles’ medal revocation, or crafting feature stories that explore the mental and emotional journeys of athletes, Maleehah’s work blends accuracy, clarity, and storytelling flair to resonate with fans worldwide. As part of EssentiallySports’ Journalistic Excellence Program, an in-house initiative to hone advanced reporting, editorial strategy, and audience-focused writing, she has developed a distinct voice that focuses on people, pressure, and pivotal moments. From chronicling Sha’Carri Richardson’s sprints to capturing Letsile Tebogo’s rise, her reporting offers readers insight beyond the scoreboard.

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