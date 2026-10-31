Multiple Countries Respond to Controversial CAS Decision on Russia’s Return to International Hockey

Russia has been out of international ice hockey for more than four years after the IIHF suspended its national teams in February 2022, following the invasion of Ukraine. February 2022, following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. That changed on October 30, 2026, when the CAS for Sport ruled that Russian teams should be eligible for IIHF competitions in the 2026-27 season. The decision appeared to bring Russia closer to a return, but it has not gone down well with everyone, as several European countries have now spoken out, making it clear that they are not ready to welcome Russian teams back.

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Four national hockey federations, representing Finland, Germany, Czechia and Austria, have released statements in response to the CAS ruling. All four have reaffirmed their opposition to Russia’s participation, with Germany and Czechia also raising concerns about the possible impact on tournaments they are scheduled to host in 2027.

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Finland was among the strongest critics of the decision. On October 30, Finnish Ice Hockey Association chairman Heikki Hietanen described the ruling as “incomprehensible” and reiterated the country’s opposition to Russia and Belarus competing in international hockey while the war in Ukraine continues. “The Ice Hockey Association strongly condemns Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine; in our view, there are no grounds for the participation of Russia or Belarus in international ice hockey activities under the current circumstances,” Hietanen said.

However, the Finnish federation also clarified how it would approach the situation if its national teams were required to compete in tournaments involving Russia or Belarus. As a member of the Finnish Olympic Committee, the association is committed to following its policies, which give Finnish athletes and team officials the right to participate in competitions where either country is represented. At the same time, participation is not compulsory. Hietanen explained that no player or team official would be forced to take part in such tournaments. “We understand and support those who do not wish to participate in such competitions,” he added.

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Germany also stood by its previous position, with the CAS decision creating particular concerns ahead of the 2027 IIHF Men’s World Championship, which the country is scheduled to host. German Ice Hockey Federation chairman Frank H. Lutz made it clear that the ruling had not changed the organisation’s stance. “Our position remains unchanged: We reject the return of Russian national teams to international ice hockey tournaments,” he said.

Lutz also said the federation had already communicated its opposition to the IIHF Council and during the CAS proceedings. “Allowing Russia to participate would have significant security, political, and economic consequences for us as hosts,” he explained. The DEB is now reviewing the ruling with the IIHF and will provide further information once the next steps become clear.

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Czechia’s hockey federation also expressed strong disappointment with the CAS decision. The Czech Ice Hockey Association said it was “very unpleasantly surprised” by the ruling concerning Russia’s eligibility for IIHF championships in 2027. The federation is currently examining the decision, including its practical and legal implications. However, it stressed that the CAS ruling does not automatically change its existing position or the country’s legal and institutional framework.

“The Czech Ice Hockey Association’s position remains unchanged by the CAS decision. We oppose Russia’s participation in IIHF tournaments during its war of aggression in Ukraine,” Černý stated. The development is particularly relevant for Czechia because the country is scheduled to host the 2027 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship.

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Austria’s governing body, the Austrian Ice Hockey Federation, also expressed regret over the CAS ruling. The federation confirmed that its position remains unchanged and that it firmly opposes Russia’s return to international competitions. “The ÖEHV stands with the IIHF and is supporting the international governing body as it evaluates potential next steps,” the Austrian federation stated.

It added that the possible implications for Austria’s national teams are currently being assessed. The responses from these four countries come as the IIHF faces the task of implementing the CAS ruling. The decision affects five championships scheduled during the 2026-27 season: the Men’s World Championship, World Junior Championship, Women’s World Championship, U18 Men’s World Championship and U18 Women’s World Championship.

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The timing has made the situation more complicated, as preparations for several of these tournaments are already underway. The 2027 World Junior Championship in Canada is scheduled to begin on December 26, 2026, while the U18 Women’s World Championship will take place in January 2027. Germany will host the Men’s World Championship in May, while the Women’s World Championship is scheduled for November 2027.

The ruling also raises questions about the teams that have already qualified for these events. Ukraine, for instance, has secured a place in the 2027 Men’s World Championship in Germany. If Russia is allowed to participate, the IIHF will need to address how its inclusion would affect the tournament, particularly given Germany’s opposition to Russia’s return and Ukraine’s presence in the competition.

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The situation is not the same for every host country or participating federation. While Finland, Germany, Czechia and Austria have voiced their opposition, Slovakia has said it respects the decision of the international bodies and will await the IIHF Council’s next steps. Other federations have yet to make their positions clear.

For now, the CAS ruling has opened the way for Russia’s return to IIHF competitions during the 2026-27 season, but questions remain about how it will be put into practice, especially as some countries have expressed support for the decision while others remain opposed.

Slovakia takes measured stance as Russia celebrates CAS victory

Slovakia is one country that has publicly accepted the CAS ruling, although its statement is more about respecting the decision than actively campaigning for Russia’s return. The SZĽH said in an official statement, “The Slovak Ice Hockey Association respects the decision of the relevant international bodies and will await further action taken by the IIHF Council in this matter.”

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Russia has also welcomed the CAS ruling. Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev said, “Russia is returning to world hockey. This place rightfully belongs to us, and discrimination in hockey has been brought to an end.”

Speaking to Russian state television channel Vesti, Degtyarev described the decision as a major step towards restoring Russia’s place in international hockey. He also shared his reaction on Telegram, saying CAS had “recognised the demands of the Russian Hockey Federation on key points as justified.”

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With different countries taking different positions, the CAS decision has created a divided response across international hockey. While some federations continue to oppose Russia’s participation, others have focused on accepting the ruling and waiting for further guidance.