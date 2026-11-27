NHL fans may still remember the fight between Brenden Dillon and Evander Kane three years ago, when the two players dropped their helmets and settled things with an old-school scrap on the ice. Both were handed seven minutes in penalties. Three years after a seven-minute penalty, Brenden Dillon’s next controversial moment cost him four games.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Wednesday, Dillon was involved in another controversial moment, this time delivering an illegal check to the head of Denton Mateychuk during the New Jersey Devils’ game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. However, the consequences were far more serious.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the Devils’ 3-2 shootout win in Columbus, the incident happened midway through the opening period. Mateychuk carried the puck across the New Jersey blue line before passing it to teammate Jack Williams. Although the puck was already out of his possession, Dillon stepped up, elevated into the check, and caught Mateychuk directly in the head with his shoulder.

Mateychuk immediately crumpled to the ice. He struggled to get back up and eventually needed help from trainers to reach the locker room. He did not return to the game and was placed in concussion protocol.

ADVERTISEMENT

A scrum broke out after the hit, and Dillon dropped his gloves. However, none of the Blue Jackets players on the ice took him on. That lack of a physical response became a talking point after the game, with Columbus forward Cole Sillinger criticizing his teammates.

NHL analyst Bob McElligott shared a similar reaction. In a post on X, he wrote, “I don’t know how no #CBJ player could come over and hit him afterwards. It was left to Sean Monahan. There had to be somebody else who could’ve come over and dropped the gloves.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials assessed Dillon a match penalty, which carries a five-minute major and an automatic game misconduct. His night ended after just 3:23 of ice time.

The NHL Department of Player Safety handed down a further punishment on Thursday, November 26, suspending Dillon for four games without pay. The league determined that he elevated unnecessarily and made Mateychuk’s head the main point of contact on a hit that could have been avoided.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NHL’s official press release explained the financial penalty: “Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Dillon will forfeit $82,474.24. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.”

As a result, Dillon will lose $82,474.24 in salary, with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. He will miss games against Calgary, Winnipeg, Ottawa, and San Jose before becoming eligible to return on December 5 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the severity of the incident, Dillon received some support from an unexpected source: Blue Jackets head coach Rick Bowness, who had coached him during his time with the Winnipeg Jets.

Bowness defended his former player while acknowledging that the hit was unacceptable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve coached Dillon. He’s not a dirty player. He’s a hard player. He caught him in a bad spot, and that’s a bad hit. It is.”

He also provided an update on Mateychuk’s condition, saying the defenseman was fine.

Still, Wednesday’s incident is not the first time Dillon has found himself in trouble on the ice. The veteran defenseman has a long history of physical play, including several fights and disciplinary incidents throughout his NHL career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brenden Dillon has faced discipline several times

Across more than 15 years in the NHL, Dillon has established himself as an old-school, physical defenseman. He has played more than 1,070 regular-season games for the Dallas Stars, San Jose Sharks, Washington Capitals, Winnipeg Jets, and New Jersey Devils. He has also been involved in more than 60 regular-season and postseason fights.

Fighting is hardly unusual for Dillon, and most of those encounters have resulted in the standard five-minute major. However, a few incidents have brought additional penalties or punishment from the NHL Department of Player Safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

One such incident came early in the 2026–27 season against the Utah Mammoth. Dillon dropped the gloves with center Jack McBain in the third period. Along with the five-minute fighting major, he received an additional two-minute roughing minor, giving Utah a power play.

In November last year, Dillon was also penalized for boarding Blackhawks forward Tyler Bertuzzi. The incident led to the maximum $5,000 fine permitted under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Dillon has also been involved in some memorable heavyweight fights. Shortly after joining the New Jersey Devils, he squared off with Florida Panthers forward Jonah Gadjovich in a lengthy scrap that ranked among the notable fights of the 2024–25 season. And, of course, there was his October 2023 fight with Evander Kane.

Wednesday’s hit on Mateychuk, however, carries a different weight. Rather than another fight between two willing opponents, it was a dangerous check that left a young defenseman injured and cost Dillon four games.