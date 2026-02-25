Pat McAfee Gave Six-Figure Gift to Team USA With Patriotic Message for Gold Medal

After 46 years, the U.S. men’s ice hockey team finally reclaimed Olympic gold, defeating Canada in overtime at the 2026 Winter Games in Milano Cortina. The long-awaited triumph sparked nationwide celebration and a surprise encore. Less than a day later, broadcaster Pat McAfee rewarded the team with a six‑figure gift.

After the emotional win overseas, the players flew back to the United States and wasted no time celebrating. They were spotted at E11EVEN Miami, one of the city’s most famous nightclubs. Videos from inside showed champagne bottles popping, music blasting, and players soaking in a moment decades in the making. As the night went on, the bill reportedly climbed to around 150,000 dollars. But guess what…the players did not pay a dime.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Pat McAfee stepped in and picked up the entire bill. During the celebration, a message from McAfee flashed across the club screens. “Boys! Thank you for representing the United States of America in such a great way, it was an honor to watch you win. Enjoy the hell aht of all of it. Tonight all of your drinks are on me, E11ven and the rest of the United States of America. Cheers Boys! We appreciate you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And the night in Miami was not the end. From South Florida, the team flew to Washington, D.C., for a White House visit with Donald Trump. They did not take a regular flight either. The gold medalists boarded Air Force One for the trip to the capital! At 30,000 feet, the celebration was not quite chilled. Some of the players were spotted popping beers on the flight, still on the ecstatic overtime victory.

Milano Cortina, Miami, D.C., everywhere was the party. One had waited almost half a century to get gold, and no one appeared disposed to see the moment pass. But it was not flashing lights and champagne alone. Tears were also present because this was a win, but a hard one, due to the absence of one of their star players, who passed away just a year and a half ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Team USA won hearts after the final horn

The United States men’s national ice hockey team did not just beat Canada. They earned it. At the 2026 Winter Olympics, the United States won the gold medal game against Canada by a slim margin of 2-1 in overtime in a game that felt like it had decades of pressure. The Americans got an early lead after Matt Boldy struck first. Canada struck back and put it on and created a tense third period where no one could break through.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then came overtime. Just 1 minute and 41 seconds in, Jack Hughes buried the winner off a clean feed from Zach Werenski. Behind it all stood Connor Hellebuyck. He turned aside 41 of 42 shots and refused to let Canada take control late. Time after time, he made the kind of saves that keep a dream alive. But what made the night memorable was what happened after the win.

The triumph was in memory of Johnny Gaudreau. Before death claimed Johnny Hockey and his brother Matthew in a bicycle accident in August 2024, he was due to be included in this Olympic team. Throughout the tournament, his absence was keenly felt. Upon the last horn, the players took the No. 13 jersey of Gaudreau onto the ice. They skated with it. They held it during the photos. They ensured that he was by their side.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teammates went so far as to bring Johnny’s children, Noa and Johnny Jr., to the ice and into the team pictures, with the jersey of their father kept right next to the children. Players hugged them. In the stands, Johnny’s father and family members were overcome with emotion. The crowd felt it too. It was pride. It was heartbreak. It was unity for Team USA!