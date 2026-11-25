Singing a national anthem in front of nearly 18,000 hockey fans can be nerve-racking, especially when it is not the anthem you grew up singing. American singer and former Broadway performer Sarrah Strimel Bentley learned that the hard way on November 23 when she performed Canada’s national anthem before the Toronto Maple Leafs faced the New York Islanders at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. During the performance, Bentley mixed up several lyrics to “O Canada,” leaving fans confused and sparking criticism online. One frustrated fan commented, “You had one job,” while another questioned her respect for the country. As the backlash grew, Bentley came forward with an emotional apology, sharing a personal detail about her health that added another side to the story.

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Later that day, Bentley took to Instagram to apologize for getting the lyrics wrong. She admitted that she had practised the anthem extensively but became nervous while singing in front of such a large crowd. “I just wanted to apologize to all of my Canadians, because I practiced the sh*t out of ‘O Canada,’ and getting up in front of 18,000 people singing an anthem that you haven’t heard for your whole life is scary, and I botched the lyrics, and I’m really sorry,” she said. But her apology also took a personal turn when she opened up about her health.

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Bentley revealed that she is a breast cancer survivor and said her treatment brought on menopause, which she believes has affected her memory. “I got put in menopause because I had breast cancer, and tonight is about hockey fighting cancer, and menopause makes you forget things,” she added. “I just wish that you’d be a little easier on someone who’s just a human being. And I’m sorry,” she said.

According to reports, Bentley was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in 2020. Her treatment included a double mastectomy, IVF, chemotherapy and radiation. She reportedly underwent eight rounds of chemotherapy and 28 rounds of radiation. Her appearance at the Islanders’ Hockey Fights Cancer Night therefore carried a personal connection to the cause. However, her health story did not stop fans from discussing the anthem mistake itself.

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During the performance, Bentley sang “We lend our hearts to thee” instead of “We stand on guard for thee.” She also changed another line, singing “True patriot love with all of us command” instead of “True patriot love in all of us command.” The mistakes did not go unnoticed by Canadian fans. One frustrated commenter wrote, “Have a little respect for the country to at least know the words if you’re given the honour to sing our anthem.” Another shared their disappointment, saying, “It was really hard listening to my anthem be butchered tonight.”

Bentley later addressed the criticism in her Instagram apology and ended her message by getting the familiar lyric right: “I love Canada. I stand on guard for thee.” While several fans continued to criticize her performance, she also received support from within the hockey community.

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NHL insider defends singer as criticism grows

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman came forward in her defense, asking fans to look beyond the mistake and remember the personal battle she had fought. Referring to her cancer treatment, Friedman wrote on X, “Canadian anthem didn’t go as planned tonight on Long Island…but a note about the performer, Sarrah Strimel Bentley. She was invited to sing on Hockey Fights Cancer night…”

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Friedman further added, “I know what it’s like to stumble on a big broadcasting stage. Certainly Sarrah will have an opportunity to make amends; let’s not forget about her fight to get here.”

Maple Leafs center John Tavares also shared a sympathetic reaction when asked about the performance. He admitted that he noticed something was different during the anthem, saying, “I thought something sounded different.” However, he explained that players can sometimes be focused on their own preparations before a game. “But sometimes as you’re listening to the anthem, you get in your own world a little bit, just preparing for the game,” he said. Tavares then praised Bentley for her courage in appearing at the event despite her past health struggles, adding, “But it’s incredible what she’s gone through and those difficulties, so obviously, a great moment for her to sing the anthem.”

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Support also came from Toronto Deputy Mayor Mike Colle, who suggested that the Maple Leafs give Bentley another opportunity to perform the Canadian anthem at a home game. He called on Canadians to show compassion, saying, “Let’s show our kindness as Canadians.” While the anthem mistake drew criticism, the support she received showed that many fans were willing to look beyond one difficult moment and remember the battle she had fought.