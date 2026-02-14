Team USA’s Brady Tkachuk Gets Physical With Team Denmark at Milan Winter Olympics

Well… Brady Tkachuk is at it again, proving he’s the biggest wildcard in the NHL. He started the 2026 Winter Olympics with Team USA’s 5‑1 win over Latvia, though the game was far closer than the score suggested at first. Next up: Denmark, which came into this match after a 3‑1 loss to Germany. After that, everyone expected a straightforward game but Team USA struggled early.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Americans fell behind in the first period, trailing 2‑1 after a shaky opening. Miscommunications in all three zones led to failed clears, missed stretch passes, and a passive defensive look that allowed Nicholas Jensen to fire a shot from center ice, beating Jeremy Swayman over the shoulder. It wasn’t pretty, and the team desperately needed someone to spark a comeback. That’s where Brady Tkachuk made his mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Brady made his presence known physically by hard hitting on Markus Lauridsen at the end of the first period in front of the net. But the action didn’t stop there. After the second period began, Patrick Russell slashed Tkachuk’s stick away during a U.S. scoring chance. Though Denmark killed the penalty, but only temporary.

Imago Source: Instagram/Brady Tkachuk

Jack Eichel won the next faceoff, setting up Tkachuk, who ripped a shot from the top of the circle past Mads Sogaard…his teammate on the Senators, at 9:26 to tie the game 2‑2. That goal marked Tkachuk’s second of the tournament and came at the perfect moment. The U.S. desperately needed a spark after a lackluster first 30 minutes, and Tkachuk delivered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once again, Tkachuk proved he’s a force to be reckoned with, even in the middle of a fight, and this isn’t a one-time occurrence…it’s the style that defines his game.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Brady Tkachuks’ no holds barred style

Brady Tkachuk’s reputation in hockey comes largely from the way he plays. He’s one of those players who doesn’t just skate hard or score goals… he wants to be in the mix physically, landing big hits, starting scrums, and getting into fights more often than most. That style draws attention, for better and worse.

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, in a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets last season, Tkachuk shoved an opponent after the puck had already moved on. He was given a roughing penalty, and on social media, some fans didn’t hold back. A few even called him the “worst captain in sports” or a “fake tough guy,” arguing that the hit crossed a line and wasn’t needed.

Part of the controversy around Tkachuk comes from moments when he finishes a hit after the whistle. In hockey culture, that’s something many players and fans frown on because once play stops, the game is supposed to pause too. One hit on Miro Heiskanen drew criticism for exactly that reason, fueling debate about where physical play should end.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tkachuk’s physical reputation isn’t limited to the NHL. During the 2025 4 Nations Face‑Off between Team USA and Canada, he and his brother Matthew were part of multiple fights within the first seconds of the game. That early intensity set the tone and added to both of their reputations as agitators…players who get under opponents’ skin and change the pace of the game.

In regular NHL matchups, Tkachuk has been in several fights and penalty‑heavy situations. In one game against the Vancouver Canucks, he got into a multi‑punch fight that sent his penalty minutes climbing and drew both boos and cheers from the crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

His willingness to mix it up shows up in the numbers too. During the 2023‑24 NHL season, he racked up 134 penalty minutes, one of the highest totals in the league.

Even injury hasn’t kept him away from physical play. In a recent matchup with the Winnipeg Jets, he was hurt after delivering a big body hit that led to a brief fight.

Some admire Tkachuk for the energy and passion he brings. Others think he goes too far, especially when hits come late or after the whistle. But whether you love him or hate him, his physical style is a big part of why fans talk about him so much.